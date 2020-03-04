NEW BETHLEHEM – Grease accumulation in the main sewer line along New Bethlehem’s main drag was a point of concern recently for Redbank Valley Municipal Authority members.
During the authority’s Feb. 20 meeting, RVMA sewage plant operator Keith Drayer reported that a large clog was recently removed from the sewer line along Broad Street behind Rite Aid.
“We got all kinds of chunks of grease and stuff [out of the line],” Drayer said, noting that a subsequent inspection indicated that many businesses and restaurants along that line are not maintaining proper care of their grease traps.
“A lot of them failed,” he continued. “That might be part of the problem as to why we are getting so much grease now.”
According to RVMA engineer Tom Thompson, New Bethlehem Borough enacted an ordinance in 2006 requiring the use of grease traps for any residence or commercial establishment with a fats, oils, waxes or grease concentration in excess of 100 ppm. As part of the ordinance, the traps are inspected randomly by RVMA and New Bethlehem Borough.
“The authority’s sewer main from Leasure Run to Redbank Valley High School seems to be the worst area for grease accumulation,” Thompson said. “The problem with grease buildup is that it tends to plug the sewer system which causes backups in basements and potentially the overflow of manholes.”
Thompson reported that authority officials hope to add a new pump station to the line above Leasure Run. If the line is in poor condition because of the grease build-up and the subsequent cleanings, the old line may have to be replaced.
Pipelining Technologies Inc. outlines several practical tips for single-family homes and businesses to prevent excessive buildups of fats, oils and grease in sewer lines. Tips for home include: collecting grease in a large plastic or wax-coated sealable container and take it to a recycling center; wiping greasy cooking utensils before washing and reducing garbage disposal use to keep food particles at a minimum.
For restaurants and other commercial establishments with a high grease output, Pipelining Technologies recommends the “installation of a grease interceptor to separate the grease from a restaurant’s waste.” Other helpful remedies include adjusting the sewer pipe gradient diameter and roughness and replacing old pipes.
“Of course, the best way to reduce fats, oils and grease buildup would be to not allow such substances to go down the drain,” Pipelining Technologies states in an article on the effects of fats, oils and grease on sewer lines.
In other business, the issue of the large amount of non-flushable items making their way to the waste water treatment plant continues to be an ongoing problem.
“We just took four buckets of stuff out today,” Drayer told board members.
RVMA officials again urged customers to be mindful of what is flushed.
“It’s a real nuisance that becomes very expensive,” board member Lum Adams said.