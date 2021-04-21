NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Redbank Valley School District, honored junior chamber person Matthew Green with the Distinguished Junior Chamber Person Award at last Saturday’s annual chamber dinner.
Green, a senior at Redbank Valley High School, has served as the Junior Chamber Person (JCP) in the Redbank Valley community since 2019. In his role, Green actively participated in chamber meetings and community events. Although he could not vote or attend executive session, he said the experience would be helpful in his future career.
“I wished to become a Junior Chamber Person because I desire to make a difference in our community, and this position will allow me to do so,” Green said. “I recently attended the chamber’s annual dinner, which piqued my interest in getting involved. I am eager to represent my generation in discussions regarding local economy.”
Green participated in the Junior Chamber Person (JCP) Program, a statewide initiative modeled after the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs Junior Council Person program, which aims to get young people involved in their local communities. It allowed Green to take an active role in the business process of the Redbank Valley community and brought a young, fresh perspective to the chamber.
Chamber Past President and JCP Chairperson Gordon Barrows shared, “While the JCP does not have an official vote on chamber, he or she does have a voice and an official seat at the table. It is a mutually beneficial relationship that actively engages chamber officials, the Redbank Valley School District, and the youth. It also allows chamber directors to serve as mentors to students who will be future leaders in their communities.”
The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce JCP Program provided Green the opportunity to learn critical skills including team building and collaboration, public speaking, public engagement, budgeting, and running effective meetings. It also allowed Green the opportunity to deliberate on issues that affected our community.
Green serves as the president of the Future Business Leaders of America club, the president of the National Honor Society chapter, the secretary for the Tri-M Music Honor Society, the Public Relations Officer for the Redbank Valley Bible Club and the president for the Redbank Valley High School AV Club.
Green is also involved in the Redbank Valley Drama Department, is the volunteer sound technician for the First United Methodist Church, a technical consultant for TechReady Professionals as well as a volunteer for the Redbank Valley Church Association Food Pantry.
After graduation, Green plans on majoring in information technology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Green hopes to live in the area and work in the technology industry and/or establish a local technology services company.
“I’m incredibly proud to see our chamber working alongside the school district to build, retain and strengthen opportunities for motivated youth like Mr. Green to actively engage in the New Bethlehem area and Redbank Valley community,” explained Barrows.
Green was provided with the Distinguished Junior Chamber Member award, a letter of recommendation from the Chamber Board of Directors, a citation from state Rep. Donna Oberlander as well as recognition through several press releases in support of his future endeavors.
For more information about the chamber’s JCP Program, including guidelines, requirements, and application, visit RedbankChamber.com/junior-chamber-person.