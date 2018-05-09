CLARION – Clarion University took no chances in planning the official groundbreaking of the $42.7 million Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium Renovation Project held last Friday.
With the prospect of rain dampening an outdoor groundbreaking, the ceremony was held in the nearby Marwick-Boyd Auditorium, complete with a sandbox constructed to hold ceremonial dirt from the Tippin site for dignitaries to move with blue and gold shovels.
“Here we are as Clarion University’s 150th year draws to a close, celebrating a project that I think symbolizes our collective optimism for the future, for the next 150 years if you will,” said Interim President Peter C. Fackler. “Even as the university’s proud past gives us a well-deserved sense of accomplishment, we have confidence that our university’s best years are surely yet to come.”
The highly anticipated project will result in a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as a hub for on-campus fitness and recreation focused on student health and wellness, and also will help to attract future students and student athletes. The project was designated for state funding many years ago and went through rounds and rounds of planning before receiving the official green light to proceed.
There is light at the end of the tunnel and the project is scheduled for a Sept. 4, 2019 completion.
“I am so excited for the changes coming to Clarion athletics, as this project is a commitment to our program, our institution and our community,” said Dr. Wendy Snodgrass, director of intercollegiate athletics. “We are going to be here for another 150 years, and our athletic programs are going to thrive as a result of this investment.”
A total renovation of the existing natatorium first built in 1968 will include a new entrance/lobby to the facility, complete overhaul of the basketball courts and seating, a natatorium overhaul with a new combination swimming/diving pool, expanded areas for wrestling, a new two-story weight room, new locker rooms and a new auxiliary gymnasium.
Tippin will also receive new restrooms, HVAC system replacement and new LED lighting fixtures throughout. In addition, the project is designed to achieve the LEED Silver level of sustainability under the US Green Building Council’s LEED 2009 for New Construction and Major Renovations.
“I am unbelievably excited with what we are seeing across the street,” continued Snodgrass. “The moment we saw the fence go up they could probably hear all of the cheers from the student athletes and staff. I am beyond thrilled for what this is going to do for our programs.”
Former Clarion University President Karen Whitney, now the interim chancellor of PASSHE, spoke about efforts to move ahead with the massive renovation and the impact it will have.
“The legacy of Tippin Gym is part of the fabric of Clarion’s history. For more than four decades it is where student athletes have trained and competed, many going on to compete on the world’s stage,” said Whitney. “This renovation is a testament to the investment Clarion is making in student athletes and further proves that Clarion is a thriving campus community where the student experience is a priority.
“In communities like ours, Tippin is not just a gym. It’s a place where multiple counties can come together to pursue sports, and dreams and championships that they couldn’t anywhere else in the region. It’s more than a gym; it’s a place to come together for our communities.”
Whitney praised the support from state legislature, but she was also compelled to briefly talk about reasons for the project delays.
“We spent literally thousands of hours working through state bureaucracy to get this moment,” said Whitney. “We are grateful for the funding for Tippin, but I will speak out that we need to get out from under all state regulations, oversight and politics that took this project so long to get done. I just had to say that. The good news is that there is now work on a bill that would have allowed us to get out from under regulations and would have allowed an earlier start.”
Contractors awarded the project include the Mascaro Construction Company, Renick Brothers Mechanical Contractors (HVAC), Shipley Brothers Construction, Inc. and Westmoreland Electric Services, LLC. DLA+ will oversee all aspects of architecture and design.
Groundbreaking speakers included: Whitney; Fackler; state Rep. Donna Oberlander; Joy “JD” Dunbar, chairperson of the Council of Trustees; Daniel Parker, mayor of Clarion; and Cameron Butler, Student Athlete Advisory Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.