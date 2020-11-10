CLARION – With the theme of “Count Every Vote” echoing throughout the United States last week after the Nov. 3 election, members of Indivisible We Rise — West Central PA visited Clarion County for a third consecutive week to bring the message to county officials.
“We were there Wednesday [Nov. 4] to support our hard-working Board of Elections workers, and to encourage them to count every vote,” said Amy Krumich of Indivisible. The group gathered in front of the Clarion County Administrative Building at 330 Main Street.
All major news networks have projected Joe Biden as the next president based on votes returned in the closely contested election. Official confirmation of the election has not yet been made. President Trump has said he will call for recounts in some states and sue Pennsylvania on a number of points, including fraud.
As with the 2016 election, Trump will not win the popular vote, but he is hoping to win through the Electoral College. Biden will have received the largest number of popular votes in history.
Returns in this area were overwhelmingly for President Trump, but the overall state vote went to Biden with votes postmarked Nov. 3. These are the votes most likely to determine the final results.
On previous visits, Indivisible chatted with Commissioners Ted Tharan and Wayne Brosius who expressed pride in how well the county elections have run. The commissioners stated at an early Wednesday work session they would continue to count votes through Friday and segregate any votes received Thursday and Friday that were postmarked by Nov. 3.
“Many Pennsylvanians voted by mail this year, and their votes must be counted. Rules were established by a Republican-led Legislature. Quite a few counties did not even begin counting mail-in ballots until after the polls closed,” continued Krumich. “Others started even later: Wednesday morning. And a few even said that they will begin counting them on Friday.”
The delay in counting mail-in ballots was called by some a “Red Mirage” in which President Trump got out to an early lead because most of his supporters voted in person. Biden was playing catch up with him as mail-in ballots were counted.
“This is not fraud,” said Krumich. “This is part of the American maxim: one person, one vote. And all votes in the state of Pennsylvania are given equal weight.”
Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the District of Columbia last week threatened to call Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to appear before him, expressing frustration with the Postal Service’s slow response in carrying out Election Day sweeps of postal facilities looking for undelivered ballots.
Among those mail-in votes are those from U.S. troops and their families.