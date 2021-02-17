RIMERSBURG – Who doesn’t remember waking up early on a school day with the hope that your school would be one of the many canceled because of snow?
Given that school districts have been forced to utilize remote education over the past year, and the increased familiarity in the process on the part of students and teachers, are “traditional” snow days a thing of the past?
“I have anticipated the issue of remote learning days vs. snow days would be a good conversation piece which comes with mixed opinions,” Union School District superintendent John Kimmel said last week, noting that it’s important for educators to weigh the pros and cons in determining whether to utilize remote learning days or traditional snow days and make them up later.
“Using remote learning days for inclement weather has become a more attractive option than it was last year at this time,” Kimmel continued. He pointed out, however, that the district was already moving toward utilizing remote education but at a much slower pace prior to the pandemic. “Because of COVID-19, we have had to accelerate the process of making courses available through digital platforms.”
When reached for comment, officials with the Redbank Valley School district said last week that the district has not yet made a formal decision regarding the use of snow days.
So far this year, Redbank Valley has utilized one “traditional” snow day and one remote learning day.
Union has used two remote learning days for weather related issues.
Reflecting on feedback on the use of remote education, Kimmel said that several Union faculty members and other administrators reported a near normal attendance rate and deemed participation to be better in some cases.
“Although we recognize that remote learning is not at the same quality as in-person learning, we also anticipate the lower attendance rates experienced on [traditional] make-up days,” he said, pointing out that the two dates Union would have used as make-up dates for this year would have been May 28, which is the Friday prior to Memorial Day weekend, and June 1, the Tuesday following the holiday.
“Historically, these have been dates [on] which there is low attendance and, given that they would be the last two days of school for the year, productivity may be lower than a normal date in the middle of the school year,” Kimmel added, noting that the district chose the online option for the days thinking that the two remote days in January or February would prove more productive than a full and a half day at the end of May.
Kimmel also said that Union replaced snow days during this year’s school year calendar with intentional days off.
“To ensure sufficient rest during the year, days of school closure were embedded into the calendar rather than snow days,” Kimmel said. “This allowed parents, students and staff to plan activities and events on those days without the fear of moving to a day when school would be in-session.”
He continued that indications so far are that a majority of district residents have commented favorably to this change.
So, are traditional snow days here to stay or has technology made them a thing of the past? Kimmel indicated that there are a variety of opinions on the matter. While the common consensus is that face-to-face days provide the highest quality of instruction and learning possible, the rapid changes and growing familiarity with remote education brought on in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic offers many new possibilities.
Kimmel believes that many school districts, including Union, may opt for a hybrid approach which would involve allocating a certain number of days per year to be make-up days and then moving to remote days for any cancellations in excess of that number.
“We could build three days per year into the schedule for snow days,” he said. “If we needed a fourth day in any given year, that day could then be a remote day.”
He went on to point out, however, that with the ever-changing educational landscape, it is difficult to predict where school districts may be by next year.
Regardless of where the future may lead, Kimmel said that districts and communities will continue to strive to offer students the best educational experience possible.
“Overall, I am very proud of our students, families, community members, faculty and staff for the way we have all come together to make this school year a successful one during a time of adversity,” he said. “Good people all working together makes for a successful outcome for our school.”