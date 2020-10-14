HAWTHORN – As Halloween approaches, the Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Dept. will offer up spooky scares at its first-ever Haunted House, opening this Friday.
“We’ve been trying to think of new ways to get some funds, especially with COVID,” firefighter Kevin Eberle said, noting that the fire department had been thinking of starting a haunted house and decided to jump into the project this year.
Eberle said the owners of the old shirt factory along Wiants Lane offered use of the facility for the event, which will be held the last three Fridays and Saturdays of October, from 7 to 10 p.m. each night.
The fire department, like many organizations, has seen funding reduced this year, and an inability to host usual events and fundraisers. Eberle said proceeds will be used to pay bills and for much needed supplies.
He explained that the haunted house is set up inside the building as a large maze that visitors will try to navigate. The maze includes 10 rooms, each with a different theme, ranging from zombies to creepy clowns.
Work began on the haunted house in late August, and has continued with a core team of around 10 to 15 volunteers.
“We’ve been here almost every night,” Eberle said, noting that finishing touches were being put on the maze.
Firefighters and their families, along with other volunteers and students from Dr. Joe Harmon’s civics classes at Redbank Valley High School, will work the event.
Eberle said that many items, costumes and props were donated for use at the haunted house, but the fire department also invested in some items.
“We plan on having this every year,” he said.
Admission to the haunted house is a $5 donation per person. A small concession stand with hot dogs, nachos, hot chocolate and other drinks will also be offered.
For more information, call (814) 365-5770.