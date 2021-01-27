HAWTHORN – Hawthorn Borough announced recently that they received a $158,267 loan and a $1,179,583 grant to install approximately 6,430 feet of storm sewer, inlets and grass swales in the borough.
According to borough engineer Rich Lenhart of Senate Engineering, the project will alleviate flooding and increase water quality through the use of grass swales, designed to infiltrate stormwater.
The money comes as part of a $178 million investment the state allocated for 14 drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects across 11 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
“This continued focus on improving and investing in our infrastructure is vital for strong communities,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a press release issued last week announcing the funding. “Partnering with community leaders to make these investments, which ensure increased access to clean drinking water and provide stable environments for Pennsylvanians to work and live, is paramount to our regrowth as a commonwealth.”
Lenhart said that Hawthorn Borough has had issues with the stormwater drainage for years. He explained that some of the original stormwater piping and systems that were installed were sort of piecemeal and comprised of different size piping, making the system inadequate to address the stormwater.
“[The borough has] been experiencing flooding streets and also flooding in residents’ basements,” he said.
Describing the scope of the project, Lenhart emphasized that no sanitary or water lines will be replaced.
“It’s all strictly stormwater,” he said. “[The] sections of stormwater piping that are under-sized will be removed and upgraded with larger pipe.”
He also said that catch basins will be replaced as will two outfalls that are along the stream.
“The stormwater is basically going to encompass the majority of the borough,” Lenhart said, pointing out that work will take place along Main, Yost, Harper, Walnut, Linden and Center streets, as well as Cherry and Spruce alleys. He explained that the project will help the upper portions of the borough above Route 28 where a small stream runs through the center of the town. “The stormwater will be [directed] to that before it goes underneath Route 28 to the [creek].”
When asked if the grant and loan would cover the cost of the project, Lenhart was reasonably sure that it would.
“We submitted for [roughly] $1.337 million,” he said, noting that the borough already has interim financing through PNC Bank to cover the design and everything that was required for the application. “Once we close on the loan, the loan and the grant will pay for the construction, materials, engineering for inspection to make sure everything is installed correctly [and] restoration to make sure that everything’s put back to the way it was.”
Lenhart explained that estimated costs for the project were based on an engineering estimate, and would be put out for bid to see how much it will actually cost.
He added that PENNVEST is a revolving fund program sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that finances drinking water, wastewater, sanitary, stormwater and other public interest projects throughout the state. He said that Hawthorn was getting a 30-year loan at about 1 percent interest.
“They base their offers on the residential income in whatever municipality is asking for the money,” he said of PENNVEST, noting that Hawthorn is a lower-income area. “If [borough residents] had been making 10 or 100 times more than what the average income is, the offer wouldn’t have been quite as good.”
Regarding the timeline for the project, Lenhart said that PENNVEST wants the borough to close on the loan within 180 days.
“We’re looking to probably put this out for bid in the next 30 to 60 days [and] hopefully start construction after the rainy part of the spring so we’re not working in the mud,” he said, estimating that construction will take six to nine months to complete. “Typically, something this size [would take a] minimum six months to give the contractor time to order everything and get on site.”
Pointing out that the borough had applied for the financial assistance in the last grant cycle, Lenhart said he is glad that the request was approved this time around, as the earlier offer included a loan of $500,000. The borough worked to trim the figures down as much as possible, but ultimately decided against the project at that time. It was later, then, that the resubmission and approval occurred.
“I’m really happy for the borough that they’re going to be able to solve these problems and do it at a cost that’s beneficial to the residents, and they’re not going to be strapped,” he said, noting that the borough decided it couldn’t afford more than a $400,000 loan.
Hawthorn Borough Council president Malinda Little also expressed her feelings about finally getting the money.
“We’re happy we got it,” she said. “We’ve been working on it for three years, I think, in order to get it set up that we could be able to do it.”