HAWTHORN – Whether you’re looking for massages, specialty treats or birthday cakes for your pet, you can find them all at the little turquoise camper in Hawthorn.
The trailer, located along Route 28 (Brookville Street), houses Better Than A Belly Rub, a line of all natural gluten-free dog treats, and serves as the headquarters for Holly’s Pawsitive Pet Massage, which offers full-body massages for pets of all breeds, shapes and sizes.
“The whole idea behind massage therapy, as it is with humans, is to increase circulation in the body,” said owner Holly Lennox of Hawthorn, a certified canine massage therapist. By combining acupressure with deep tissue massage, she said, blood flow is increased, oxygen is circulated throughout the body and muscles and organs are able to perform at their best. “If you increase the flow, you can help restore the body to its optimum working conditions.”
According to Lennox, massage therapy can help an animal that suffers from everything from skin issues and allergies to post surgery and injury recovery and behavioral issues.
“It’s a positive influence on the animal,” she said, citing one client with a dog that would lunge and attack anyone who visited the home. After a few weeks of massage therapy, he began sitting next to people on the couch. “Pressure points do a lot for alleviating that stress that would normally set them off.”
Lennox said that dogs are not the only candidates to benefit from massage therapy. She has also treated cats, ducks and even a bearded lizard. She is also completing her certification to treat larger animals as well.
“Pretty much anything with legs and fur, and even webbed feet can benefit from massage,” she said, adding that her services can help animals at any stage of life. Many of her clients are older pets that aren’t moving quite as fast, or large dogs that are more susceptible to hip dysplasia. “It does help with younger dogs...in those giant breeds because you’re going to keep [those muscles] supple.”
Lennox first became acquainted with pet massage when she had to care for one of her dogs that was recovering from surgery for genetic hip dysplasia.
“This is an all natural treatment for pain control,” Lennox said of massage, pointing out that it can also be a viable alternative to surgery.
After realizing the positive benefits massage therapy had on her own pet, she started offering the services to others on a part-time basis four years ago, eventually earning her certification from Bradenburg Massage Therapy in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Last September, Lennox quit her job working in nursing homes to pursue her passion for animals full-time.
“There was nowhere around here to rehabilitate a dog,” Lennox said of why she opened for business. “I just wanted to help them.”
Massages cost anywhere from $20 to $45 and take place in the client’s home.
“The animal is more relaxed in its own environment,” she said, pointing out that she treats clients in Kittanning, Clearfield, New Castle, Meadville, Altoona, Pittsburgh and Kittanning. She also offers massage clinics every few weeks at Vintage Country Pet Resort in Mayport.
Lennox’s second business venture, Better Than A Belly Rub, actually began as a way to attract people to her pet massage table when set up at area festivals and other events.
“I needed something to draw people in,” she said, explaining that she created her own line of all natural, gluten free specialty dog treats.
“They’re all my own recipes, and I’m constantly making up new ones” she continued, adding that some of her most popular concoctions include chicken and blueberries, and yogurt, mango, pineapple and chamomile. She also offers everything from the more traditional peanut butter and bacon flavored treats, to the more unique beef liver, salmon and lamb varieties. “There are all different kinds.”
In addition to peddling her treats at festivals and craft shows, Lennox is open for business Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the small turquoise camper parked along Route 28 in Hawthorn.
“Business has been fairly steady, and it seems to grow each week,” she said, adding that she most recently added her dog-friendly gluten free, sugar free applesauce cakes, which are made to order, to her menu. “I did my first cake in November, and they really seem to be growing. People are getting more and more inventive with the cakes and what they want on them.”
Reflecting on what she enjoys most about her new full-time profession, Lennox said the heart of it all is helping animals live a happy, healthy life.
“I’m a big animal lover...so I want to do anything I can to help them because they don’t have a voice,” she said, noting that she enjoys hearing stories of animals thriving after a massage session or enjoying their favorite treats. “I just enjoy being able to help.”
For more information on Lennox’s massage therapy or dog treats, visit Holly’s Pawsitive Pet Massage on Facebook, or call (814) 221-9930.