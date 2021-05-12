HAWTHORN – After having to cancel its event last year, the Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department announced this week that its 4th Annual Kayak/Canoe Poker Run will be held on Sunday, June 6.
This event consists of a nine-mile float for kayaks and canoes on the Red Bank Creek starting at the bridge in Summerville and ending at the boat launch in Hawthorn. This mostly secluded section of the Red Bank is an enjoyable scenic float with minimal Class 1 rapids and only basic paddling skills required.
Participants have a chance to win a $500 first prize for the best poker hand and $100 for the worst hand from a straight poker draw of cards picked at stopping locations during the float.
The registration fee for adults age 18 and older is $20 and includes a picnic lunch. A $5 cover charge for children under 18 covers their meal. Various prizes for kids will also be awarded.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. at the Hawthorn canoe launch located just off Route 28 at Pottery Field in Hawthorn, and a shuttle service is planned to move participants to the launch site at the Summerville Bridge.
For further information and pre-registration, visit www.hawthorn560.com or call (814) 229-2816. Individuals can also register the day of the event.