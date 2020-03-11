HAWTHORN – The Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club held its spring turkey dinner on Sunday, March 1. Scheduled to run from noon to 2 p.m., the event was so well-attended that workers had to close the doors at about 1:15.
A few people lingering outside the building for takeout orders looked anxious.
Event organizer Mary Benton was the woman making the call.
“Sarge, close the doors. We are out,” she said, enlisting the help of Dennis “Sarge” Hinderliter, who had been keeping tabs on some of the paperwork generated by the fundraiser.
“We hold two of these every year,” he said, “one in March and then one in November.”
March’s dinner took place in the social hall of the Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department. Anyone intent on feasting on turkey, stuffing and all the trimmings would have had trouble finding an empty seat in a room approximately 35 feet wide by 100 feet long. Four long rows of folding tables were completely filled by area families and friends.
For those in a hurry or unable to find a place at a table, a separate takeout area dished turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and vegetables into take-out containers. Between ladling out gravy and potatoes, one worker said that twenty 20-pound turkeys and 28 bread loaves’ of stuffing were prepared for the dinner.
Behind the scenes in the kitchen, a group of six or seven fast-moving cooks replenished bowls of stuffing and mashed potatoes. Runners circulated among the tables, topping off diners’ plates with second helpings.
Always a favorite community gathering, the March dinner and its November counterpart are major fundraisers for the sportsman’s club’s annual activities, especially its annual fishing derby held each spring starting on the first day of trout season. This year’s derby will begin on April 18.
In the off-season, club members obtain about 2,000 fingerling trout from the Pennsylvania Fish Commission in June and raise them to a harvestable size in an enclosure on member Terry Kunselman’s property. Part of the Cooperative Fish Nursery Program, the trout are released the following spring.
Raising the fish to a legal size costs $225 per month. There are also expenses involved in putting on the derby itself which features sizable cash prizes for anglers lucky enough to snag a trout bearing a tag with a dollar amount on it.
Founded in 1985, the Hawthorn organization has its own clubhouse and shooting range. Over the years, club members have been committed to keeping hunting, fishing and other activities affordable and available for outdoors enthusiasts. The turkey dinner has been a feature since at least 2015.