HAWTHORN – Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department’s annual kayak poker run on Sunday, June 6, was a resounding success, with more than 300 entrants showing up to paddle down Red Bank Creek from Summerville to Hawthorn.
After last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, kayakers from across Western Pennsylvania were more than ready to blow off a little steam.
Local kayaker Morgan Toth took the $500 winner’s purse, but even those who placed behind her had a good time on the creek. The kayak poker run is a major fundraiser for the fire department, and 300 times the $25 entry fee put much-needed cash in the nonprofit organization’s coffers.
Kevin Smith, the 2021 event organizer said, “There are usually five or six key members who take the lead in making the poker run happen, but nearly everybody in the department lends a hand. Without them, this would not be possible. We want to mention Barrett Buses for their help in shuttling people from Hawthorn to Summerville, too.”
While many participants brought their own watercraft strapped to the tops of their vehicles, Performance Kayak, Brookville, was on hand for those who wanted to get involved for the first time. A picnic lunch was also available when the paddlers exited the creek near the Pottery Field soccer fields.
The stated starting time in Summerville was 9 a.m., but event worker Ken Burkett said that everything got off to a late start. The first group of kayakers took off from the starting line at about 9:45 a.m.
Predicting the exact time of a particular kayak’s arrival is dodgy. Some participants have been known to bring along their fishing tackle, dropping a line into the water while take a break from the scorching sun and blinding glare, resuming their trip a while later.
The course generally takes about three or four hours to complete, with the first bunch of kayakers arriving at the finish line at about 1:30 or 2 p.m. On Sunday, the first arrivals floated into sight shortly after 2, creating a well-organized scramble as they pulled their crafts out at the boat launch.
The process continued until about 5 p.m. when the last of the 1 p.m. entrants completed the course.