BROOKVILLE – For anyone walking the Rebank Valley Trail from Brookville to New Bethlehem they now have a convenient resting area near Baxter thanks to a Boy Scout.
Colby George, 16, of Summerville, will be a junior this year at Brookville Area High School. He is with Boy Scout Troop 67 and is the son of Ryan and Rachel George of Summerville.
His Eagle Scout project can be found between Brookville and Baxter, about a half mile past Baxter, along the Redbank Valley Trail, George says.
The project consists of a bike rack, picnic table, a thermometer, a first aid kit, railroad themed signs, and a structure that covers it all.
Fundraising took a couple months. His parents and grandfather, as well as neighbors who are also part of the troop, helped with the fundraising. He raised $1,600 by selling candy bars, Marianna’s hoagies and donut holes. He also had help from Lowe’s (discounted picnic table), ACE Hardware (hardware), Carter Lumber (donated lumber and discounted more), family (financial donations) and EarthWorx (gravel).
While fundraising, George said they also designed what the finished project would look like.
George says it took three days to dig the holes for the posts that hold up a roof over the picnic table. “Once all the materials were at my house, we precut everything,” George said, adding that there were six people in the crew, including his dad and neighbors.
“We actually put it together in like four days,” he said, adding that it took another day or two to gravel the area. “It went together pretty fast once we got everything.”
So what made George decide to do this particular project for his Eagle Scout badge?
“My one friend did the one (Eagle Scout project) up at Scripture Rocks and I just wanted to do something big that would last for a long time,” he said. There is no other structure like it in that area of the trail. “There’s a couple up towards Brookville here but down that way I don’t think there are any.”
While those using the trail have easy access to it, there is also access from a nearby parking area just past the Baxter bridge that accesses the trail. From there, George says, it is just a half-mile walk to the site.
He hopes people who are biking or hiking the trail will use it. “Maybe since it’s so close to the road, people can pull in and have picnics,” he says.
George has been in Scouting since he started in Cub Scouts when he was in the first grade. It’s the camping that he loves the most, he says. For Summer Camp the troop goes to Camp Mountain Run near Penfield, Clearfield County, for a week. In fact the troop just came back from Summer Camp a little over a week ago.
He still has to complete his paperwork and go through a Board of Review to obtain the title of Eagle Scout but hopes to have the paperwork finished within a few months. He doesn’t want to do his Board of Review until after Summer Camp next year because of a change in how Scouts are awarded Eagle palms. These palms are awarded for the merit badges a Scout earns beyond the 21 required for an Eagle Scout. They are bronze (five badges), silver (10 badges) and gold (15 badges). Until 2017, a Scout had to achieve Eagle status and then wait three months to be awarded a palm even if he had already earned the needed badges. With the change there is no wait and a new Eagle Scout can be awarded Eagle Palms during his Eagle Court of Honor when he receives his Eagle Scout status.
The timing will still give him six months before his 18th birthday, plenty of time he says to do his Board of Review. George notes he has already earned 40 merit badges. He says he worked at Camp Mountain Run one year and earned 14 of them. It was a six-week commitment, with only a few hours off between Saturday and Sunday to return home to visit with family but he enjoyed it so much that he says if he was able to get off work for six weeks he would do it again. George currently works at the Frosty Freeze.
George isn’t done seeking to go farther in Scouting. While Eagle Scout is the highest honor, he has been a member of the Order of the Arrow for a couple of years. He says he is hoping to move up to Brotherhood status, adding that he just needs to memorize a couple of things to be able to move up.
Beyond Scouting, George says he likes hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Those activities fit in with his future goals of becoming a game warden. He’s already started looking at schools, noting that Penn State has a good program.
