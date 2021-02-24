KITTANNING – Eligible households in need of financial help for home-accessibility repairs can apply for a chance to receive funding assistance through the Armstrong County Accessible Housing Rehabilitation Program. But applicants must act soon since the application deadline of Thursday, March 18, at 4:30 p.m. is fast approaching.
The Accessible Housing Rehabilitation Program is administered locally by the Department of Planning and Community Development, which recognizes handicap accessibility is essential to helping those with physical limitations to remain in their homes longer, according to Chairman Donald K. Myers, of the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners (BOC).
“We’ve received many inquiries by county residents looking for help to increase accessibility in their homes,” Myers said. “Our goal, with this program, is to help eligible applicants to maintain independence with full use of their homes for as long as possible.”
Accessible Housing projects typically include such things as widening doorways; installing ramps and grab bars; eliminating mobility barriers and hazards; and other modifications that increase accessibility for applicants with disabilities.
“Because people in need of accessible housing rehab don’t always own their home, we’re glad to be able to make this program available to renters as well,” said BOC Secretary Pat Fabian.
Fabian said eligible applicants are renters or home owners who live in Armstrong County, meet income guidelines and have an identified permanent physical disability, verified by a certified physician. Some additional rules, regulations and restrictions may apply.
This is the latest in an array of housing rehabilitation programs undertaken by the county since the early 1980s, according to BOC Vice Chairman Jason Renshaw.
“In the past, the county has completed several accessible housing projects,” Renshaw said. “Through use of the former PA Access Program funds, dozens of area homes have already been made more accessible for disabled residents.”
To apply for participation in the Accessible Housing Rehabilitation Program, contact Armstrong County Department of Planning and Development at 402 Market Street, Kittanning, PA 16201; by phone at (724) 548-3223; via fax at (724) 545-7050; via email at kaheilman@co.armstrong.pa.us; or, access the housing rehabilitation application form via www.co.armstrong.pa.us.
Once applications have been submitted, they will be entered into a public lottery for possible selection. This means that not all applications entered into the lottery will be chosen for participation in the program. The public lottery will be held at 9 a.m., March 31, at the Belmont Complex Banquet/Conference Room in Kittanning.
This program is made possible by grants from the Act 137 Housing Trust Fund, the NonProfit Housing Corporation of Armstrong County, and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
To start the process, applicants should enroll in the lottery by completing an intake form at: www.bit.ly/37rSiII.