RIMERSBURG – Union High School students who could use a little extra help will find just that this year as one teacher and a number of supporters have created an area where students can find a number of personal hygiene products and other items that they can take for free.
“Someone shared a Facebook post with me of a school that provided these items to kids,” UHS teacher Nick Rimer said last week. “I wanted to see if we could do it here.”
Rimer said he talked with UHS principal Kris Glosser who thought it was a great idea to help the students, and with the help of family members, parents, formers teachers and others, a new area stocked with personal hygiene supplies was created in the area known as the “Green Room” on the second floor of the high school, which is used for video production projects.
Rimer said shelving was built to display the items, which range from soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and tooth paste, hair products, feminine hygiene items, chapstick, mouthwash, wash clothes, deodorant and more.
“Anything you think a child might not have at home that they can use,” Rimer said, noting that before he was hired at Union, he spent some time as a substitute physical education teacher and noticed that many students didn’t have deodorant or other items that they needed. “There needs to be a way for kids to get the necessities.”
Rimer, who teaches social studies, business education and digital publishing and media production courses, said that the Green Room is an ideal location situated off his main classroom, so that students can come in and access the donation shelf without any embarrassment of having to go through him or another teacher to get the items.
Once the shelving unit was filled, Rimer said, school custodians brought up another, larger, bookshelf that he hopes to eventually fill with other items students need.
“It’s an ongoing process,” he said. “I think it will keep growing. I’m hoping it takes off and we are able to fill both of these [shelves].”
In addition to the personal hygiene items, Rimer said he has a few items of clothing to give out, as well as a number of basic school supplies that students might need.
With school starting today (Wednesday), Rimer said he will send out a mass email to the student body to let them know about the items that are available. He also said that the school yearbook staff, which he advises, will also help promote the new service.
“Once someone starts getting them, they’ll tell their friends,” he said.
Donations for the area are also being sought, Rimer said. The high school volleyball team has already begun collecting items, and anyone wishing to donate can contact Rimer at the school or bring the items to the high school office.