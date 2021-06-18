Camp Hill, PA: On International Picnic Day (June 18), the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) encouraged everyone to visit one of the 121 state parks and 20 forest districts for some dining al fresco.
And to help them do so, they have posted a few helpful resources on their website.
The first is an infographic about campfire safety that shows where and how campfires should be built and supervised. This can be downloaded at https://paparksandforests.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/campfire-savvy.pdf. The second resource is a free “Happiness Over a Flame” campfire cooking booklet that can be downloaded at https://paparksandforests.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/camp-recipe-booklet.pdf. It offers a wide variety of snacks, main meals, and desserts that you can cook at nearly any campground or picnic spot. This includes the “Sore Thumbs” appetizer, made with just two ingredients (crescent roll dough and a jam, fruit, or sauce filling), and “Thanksgiving in a Packet”, with all the goodness of the holiday in an aluminum foil pouch!
“Picnicking and campfire cooking are great ways to connect with family and friends,” said Marci Mowery, President of PPFF, “but please be sure to leave the picnic area as clean—or better—than you found it for the benefit of the next user, as well as to protect wildlife. Wildlife that develops a taste for human food can become a pest, often at the expense of the wildlife’s well-being.”
If you are looking for additional tips on having the perfect picnic that is light on the land, read the latest blog post, “A Perfect Picnic Is just a State Park or Forest Away!”, at https://paparksandforests.org/news/a-perfect-picnic-is-just-a-state-park-or-forest-away.