KITTANNING – Amanda C. Hiles is seeking the nomination for her third term as Armstrong County treasurer.
Since she was first sworn into office in 2012, Hiles said she has worked diligently alongside her staff to provide excellent customer service to all who enter the office.
“I have been truly blessed to have a wonderful staff that goes the extra mile to help our customers out,” Hiles said. “I often say the county’s best asset are the people who work there.”
The treasurer’s office is responsible for many functions including receipting all county revenue; releasing of county checks; the sale of dog, hunting and fishing licenses; small games of chance licensing; and bingo licenses. In addition, the treasurer is a member of the retirement board.
Dog license sales have increased and the database of dog owners have been updated, Hiles said. With the use of the system Hiles put into place in 2013, renewing licenses became easier. Renewal applications are filled out for owners and mailed to them. Owners may go online and renew or mail in with envelope provided. The office has been consistently awarded by Department of Agriculture for the increase in dog license sales. Dog licenses have been available to purchase online for many years but the current system allows for people to search dog licenses of lost dogs as well. This allows for 24/7 access to find an owner’s telephone number when a dog is found.
Hiles, a life-long resident of the area, is a 1997 graduate from Karns City High School. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in August 2000, graduating with honors. Upon completion of her education, she worked for a year in the public sector as an accountant before joining county government in 2001. She started working for the county in the Agency on Aging department as a fiscal officer. In September 2006, she transferred to the controller’s office as the accountant/auditor. She was also appointed First Deputy Controller.
“I have worked hard through the years learning about county government and serving the public,” Hiles said. “It has been a joy and I hope to continue to serve for another term. The people are what make this job so worthwhile. I often meet people in public shopping, banking or on my personal Facebook page that have questions about different licenses. I love to help them out and get them the information they need.”
In 2016, Hiles was honored by the Armstrong County Sportsmen & Conservation League in appreciation for her outstanding dedication to the sportsmen and sportswomen of the county.
Also this year, Hiles was named president of the County Treasurers Association of Pennsylvania.
“It has been an immense honor to be elected to the executive board by my peers and become president,” she said.”It is hard work but there is much support and knowledge shared among the executive board.” In addition to being president, Hiles is hosting the annual convention for all the treasurers across the state.
Hiles, a Republican, says that she will focus on the importance of having government accounting experience and the office must work across party lines with all other elected officials to ensure sound financial stewardship on behalf of the taxpayers.
Hiles, a life-long resident of the area, resides in West Kittanning with her husband, David, and their sons, Matthew, 19, and Joshua, 16. She is a member of St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe in Kittanning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.