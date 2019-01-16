REDBANK TWP. – Jeffrey A. Himes of Redbank Township, Clarion County, announced last week his intention to seek a fourth term as Clarion County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts.
Himes will seek the Republican nomination for the office in the May primary election.
“My previous terms in office have been exciting and challenging,” Himes said. “I have replaced and upgraded all employee workstation PCs without using taxpayer dollars. I had implemented a new scanning system in order to preserve court documents and hope in the future to make those scanned images available for the public to view. This system was also installed without the use of taxpayer dollars.”
Himes said that during his years in the office, he has looked for ways to improve the efficiency and ease of the filing process, especially for the pro-se filers.
“I made accepting credit cards available in the office and over the telephone to allow people another option for paying filing fees or court costs and fines,” Himes said. “This process has increased the collection of restitution payments for victims.”
Himes said that in 2018, his office opened and processed 1,480 civil files and 605 criminal files along with numerous dependency and juvenile files.
“My staff and I are Acceptance Agents for the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency,” he said. “We provide this service every business day 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. My office is here to serve the citizens of Clarion County in a friendly and efficient manner.”
Himes is a member of the Clarion County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, the Prothonotary and Clerk of Court Association, Knights of Columbus Council No. 8538 and board member of Clarion County’s Promise.
He attends and is active with St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.