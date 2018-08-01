NEW BETHLEHEM – A fire that completely destroyed the slaughterhouse at Hirsch’s Meats in Kossuth on July 19 is still creating issues, albeit for those who relied on Hirsch’s for processing animals.
Local farmers and organizers of the annual 4-H livestock auction at the Clarion County Fair said that they have had to find different USDA certified meat processing facilities in order to fulfill market needs.
“The fire will have a tremendous impact on our operations going forward,” according to John-Scott Port of Clarion Farms. “We have switched to Cunningham’s Meats in Indiana during the interim, which drastically affects our trucking costs and, perhaps more importantly, our time spent bringing products home to be sold. It’s going to be a little bit of a climb until something happens closer to home to fill the void left by Hirsch’s.”
Port believes other local businesses will follow suit in their strategies for lessening the impact of the loss of Hirsch’s slaughterhouse.
“I believe most of the businesses around here who were dependent on Hirsch’s will do something similar to what we did and start running their animals through alternative plants, wherever they might be.”
JP Gruber of Gruber Farms in Shippenville said that they have also decided to take their animals to Cunningham’s and to Thoma Meat Market in Saxonburg. Gruber pointed to issues dealing with transportation costs similar to those brought up by Port, since both Thoma’s and Cunningham’s are roughly an 80 minute drive from Shippenville.
“Everybody’s scrambling,” Gruber said. “I believe Hirsch’s covers about a 5 county area, so a lot of businesses will be affected. It could potentially change our entire product line.”
4-H club leader and Clarion County Fair livestock chairperson Laura Heasley said that even though the slaughterhouse was a total loss, Hirsch’s still hauled and processed some animals from the fair’s recent auction at a separate location. Still, Heasley says organizers were not immune to dealing with the same issues farmers are now facing.
“We had to reach out to other meat processors to help with the loss they incurred,” Heasley said. “A great many other meat shops stepped up and helped out.”
J&C Meats, Greenawalt Meats, ATC Custom Cutting, Alderton’s Meat Market, Cunningham Meats, PJ’s Country Market, Frank Powell, and Bart Brown all aided in making up for the loss of Hirsch’s.
Heasley also said many plants helped take in buyback animals. Those are animals that the purchaser doesn’t want to keep for themselves and so they are usually resold and the buyer is reimbursed market value. Belknap Livestock Auction, Knox Farms, Indiana Livestock Auction, Jack Tickle and Gene Rapp agreed to help 4-H this way.
Port believes some small semblance of good may come out of the unfortunate situation in the form of an opportunity for those involved with the auction to learn.
“I suppose, at the minimum, if 4-H and show animals and the county fair are supposed to teach kids responsibility, marketing skills, etc., this year the participants will get to work through a bonus experience: crisis management,” Port said. “It’s a good skill to have, and, like most important lessons, it’s difficult and no fun during the learning experience.”
