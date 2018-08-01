Today

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.