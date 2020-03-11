PARKER – A prehistoric site in Parker was among 24 sites statewide approved this week for state Historical Markers.
The new markers, selected from 48 applications, will be added to the nearly 2,300 familiar blue-with-gold-lettering signs along roads and streets throughout Pennsylvania.
Fighter’s Heaven, the training camp of heavyweight boxing champ Muhammad Ali; Gloria Casarez, a Latinx activist for LGBTQ civil rights; Parker’s Landing petroglyphs, a series of Native American rock engravings at one of the most significant archaeological sites in Pennsylvania; and Sylvania Electric Products, a company that produced proximity fuzes for artillery shells that were instrumental in Allied success during World War II are among the subjects of the 24 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC).
Since 1946, PHMC’s historical markers have chronicled the people, places and events that have affected the lives of Pennsylvanians over the centuries. The signs feature subjects such as Native Americans and early settlers, government and politics, athletes, entertainers, artists, struggles for freedom and equality, factories and businesses, and a multitude of other noteworthy topics.
Nominations for historical markers may be submitted by any individual or organization and are evaluated by a panel of independent experts from throughout the state and approved by the agency’s commissioners.
Locally, a sign was approved for the Parker’s Landing Petroglyphs in Parker, Clarion County.
In the Allegheny River Watershed, Native American engravings called petroglyphs remain on rocks and are only visible during the summer dry months. Archaeological investigations have confirmed that the creators of these engravings were prehistoric inhabitants of the unglaciated Allegheny Plateau. This is one of the most significant petroglyph sites in Pennsylvania.