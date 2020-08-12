NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of the Redbank Valley Historical Society toured the former Arcadia Theater along Broad Street in New Bethlehem this past week.
The aptly named New Life Services is renovating a building that has seen multiple tenants since the theater closed in the late 1970s. When completed, the project will provide services to adults with disabilities.
Owner and executive director Donald Kjellberg, a transplanted Californian, shared some of his own research into the building’s history while members filled in a few details.
“Probably the biggest job we faced at the outset was removing tons of debris left over from the 1996 flood,” he said. “We took out several Dumpsters full of it.”
During the early stages, Kjellberg and his workers unearthed the small pit area in front of the former stage.
“It was tiny,” he said. “I knew it must have been where a small orchestra sat during stage productions.”
The formerly sloping auditorium floor has been brought up to street grade, obliterating the orchestra pit and incorporating the old stage into a single level. Extensive scaffolding stands in place of the movie screen that once awed audiences with generations of films.
As of Tuesday’s tour, the Arcadia’s backstage area had been converted into a kitchen area and Kjellberg’s office space. High in the street side of the theater space, workers were busily converting the old projectionist’s booth into additional storage space.
“We found a lot of really old water pumps and heaters,” he said. “The building was unheated and uninsulated when it was built, and so someone added the pumps and heaters at a later date.”
Kjellberg said that contractors had installed 5,000 square feet of drywall in record time recently, dividing the large space into several workspaces. On Tuesday, several clients were working away inside a new conference room as the society entered the building.
Historical society member Judy Williams remembered what lay behind the sound-proof carpeting on the auditorium walls.
“Once the carpeting was removed during another project, restorers found that the walls were decorated with a series of ornate pictures and paintings that had faded over the years. Those are long gone now.”
Kjellberg said that some old business documents indicated that the Arcadia was erected sometime about 1923. However, a local photo from the late Tom Andrews collection depicted the theater at an earlier date of sometime around the start of World War I, dated by the winter clothing of a woman scurrying past the theater. At one point in its history, it was also known as the Andrews Theater.
No matter the Arcadia’s exact age, Kjellberg salvaged one side of the old marquee that jutted over the Broad Street entrance in its heyday.
“When you go into Canyon Coffee next door,” he said, “you will find it hanging on the wall behind the counter.”
Historical society members saw it when they stopped for a cup of coffee and a snack after the tour. Later, the group reconvened at the First Church of God for a round-table discussion of their own memories from the golden age of the Arcadia.