NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society held one of its special evening presentations inside its proposed new home, the former Northwest Savings Bank along Broad Street in New Bethlehem, on Tuesday.
The event began with a brief history of the building, moved on to the tale of a late local businessman’s part in recovering a World War II cargo ship, and then tied the two stories together.
Society member Brenda Shilling related the early history of the bank.
“C.E. Andrews was born in Philadelphia in 1828 and came to this area as a boy,” she said. “He began working in Thomas McElvey’s store, which was located at the present-day corner of Liberty and Broad streets. A year later, Andrews bought the business and began keeping local people’s savings in a small green box.”
The little green box held $20,000 in deposits by 1872, with Andrews responsible for keeping every single penny safe. The inherent liability issues led to the founding of the New Bethlehem Savings Bank, which later moved into a new building in 1904 when it became the First National Savings Bank.
“F.L. Andrews (one of C.E.’s sons) became the bank president and began construction of a new building, the one we are meeting in tonight,” Shilling told the crowd gathered this week.
Since 1929, the Andrews’ financial institution has morphed into First Seneca Bank before being acquired by Pittsburgh-based Integra during a round of bank consolidations in the 1990s. Later, the building and its business became part of Warren, Pa.-based Northwest Bank which recently closed its New Bethlehem branch because of declining customer foot traffic.
The historical society is considering an offer from Northwest to donate the New England-style structure to the organization, which is in search of a permanent home. Society members envision returning the old bank to its former glory, complete with white marble teller’s counter and black- and white-checkerboard floor.
Don Shilling, a historical society officer, took up the thread of the bank’s story and wove it into the second portion of the presentation concerning the late Corbin Fowkes’ part in bringing home a World War II-era LST ship marooned in a Greek harbor.
Fowkes, a 1949 graduate of the former New Bethlehem High School, joined the U.S. Navy after graduation and served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. Returning to his hometown, he and his father founded Fowkes Construction, becoming instrumental in erecting several public buildings in the area.
Retiring from the construction business, Fowkes joined 28 Navy veterans in 2001 in bringing home the LST-325 — or Landing Ship, Tank — a large cargo vessel capable of transporting not only tanks but also trucks, munitions and rations.
According to Shilling, LST-325’s keel was laid in the Philadelphia shipyards during the early part of the war. She was deployed to North Africa, took part in the Italian campaign, was rotated to England and took part in the D-Day invasion in 1944.
“After that, the LST-325 came stateside in May 1945 before being decommissioned in 1946,” Shilling said, who compiled a memory book that traces the vessel’s adventures.
By the time Fowkes and his veteran comrades reached her in Crete more than 50 years later, LST-325 was in bad shape. She had been part of the Hellenic Navy from 1964 to 2000 and maintenance had been spotty.
“The first estimate was that it would take six weeks to get her seaworthy,” Shilling said. “It took five months. These guys were doing everything on their own dime.”
The average age of the rescuers was 73. Fowkes was one of the “young guys” at age 69.
By November 2000, LST-325 was deemed in good enough shape to get her back to the U.S. The ship thought otherwise, limping into the harbor at Gibraltar with a blown engine that was nursed all the way by Fowkes.
The aging vessel sailed out of Gibraltar on Dec. 12, 2000, finally reaching Mobile Bay, Alabama, on Jan. 10, 2001, after a 31-day haul across the Atlantic.
Brenda Shilling brought the stories of bank and ship together during the conclusion of the presentation.
“The average age of our historical society members is nearly the same as the former sailors who rescued the LST-325,” she said. “If they could save an old navy vessel, we can restore this old building.”
Following the presentation, Fowkes’ widow, Jean, offered a few closing remarks before joining members examining a scale model of the LST-325 made by her late husband and Shillings’ memory book.