NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society met at its new location — the former Northwest Bank building — along Broad Street in New Bethlehem on Aug. 9, with the evening’s presentation focused on commercial and residential buildings erected by or associated with the Andrews family.
This was followed by a brief presentation by Deb Huffman, the granddaughter of the last employees for the family estate.
Cindy Morgan, president of the society, began the event by talking about the life of family founder, Charles E. Andrews Sr. His business dynasty started in the 1850s when he worked as a clerk in the former McKelvey store along Broad Street near today’s New Bethlehem bridge. It ended in 1985.
“This was the building where Mr. Andrews kept his little green safe,” Morgan said. “Local farmers and laborers gave their cash to him for safekeeping. Eventually, he realized that he needed a more secure arrangement and founded the town’s first bank.”
After a few moves, the First National Bank was erected in 1930 at the corner of Broad and Lafayette streets in New Bethlehem. The financial institution went through several mergers and name changes, the last of which was its inclusion in Northwest Bank’s network, headquartered in Warren, Pa.
Morgan continued her virtual tour, taking audience members up the block from Andrews’ starting point to other points of interest in town. Among the structures and businesses were the former Arcadia Theatre, the nearby Andrews Building which housed professional offices and the Andrews Lumber Company located along Water Street.
Morgan concluded her presentation and was followed by Huffman, who displayed several mementos given to her grandmother following the passing of Marjorie Edding Andrews. Andrews was the last member of the family to live in the landmark Penn Street home.
“My grandmother, Geraldine Sayers, began working in the Andrews house as an upstairs maid when she was 15,” Huffman said. “At the age of 18, she became the cook during a large dinner party that Mrs. Andrews was holding. The original cook had been fired on the spot, and Mrs. Andrews knew that my grandmother could take her place.”
It was a post that Sayers held until the 1980s. She sat at her employer’s bedside during Andrews’ final illness.
Among the memorabilia that Huffman showed to the members were fashionable cosmetics cases and pillboxes that Mrs. Andrews collected during trips to New York. Other items included a bedside lamp, a few paintings, some pieces of china and a remarkable plate warmer with a hot water reservoir as its base.
The historical society is planning an open house at the bank on Monday, Oct. 4, beginning at 6 p.m. Details are in progress, but the public will be invited to explore the former financial institution and learn more about the Andrews family.