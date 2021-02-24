NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host an open house at the former Northwest Bank branch along Broad Street in New Bethlehem from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The purpose of the open house is for the community to see the layout of this historic building, and to offer ideas and opinions about the society’s possible ownership of the structure.
Officials with the group said the society has a financial plan in place to maintain the former bank building, and plans to embark on a “Save the Clock Tower” campaign to raise money to repair the building’s most notable feature.
However, before the historical society makes the commitment to assume ownership of the building, members are seeking input from community members about the undertaking.
“Please come and share your ideas,” society president Cindy Morgan said of the open house. “This is your, the community’s, landmark to preserve.”