NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society has announced the release of the remaining oil pencil drawings of area historic sites in sets 3 and 4 drawn by local artist Carol Kennemuth.
All sales benefit the historical society’s goal of opening a history/genealogy center and museum. Each original drawing and limited edition print comes with a certificate with a brief history of the site, whether it is an original or the number of the limited edition. Prints are made in limited editions of only 15, 25 or 50. They are printed on acid free paper ensuring their value as a collectable, beyond the pure enjoyment of the exquisite artistry of each drawing.
Drawings include the churches of the area, schools and other sites of historic significance, like many in small town America, many sites of which are no longer standing and only remain in photos and memories. Now, thanks to artist Carol Kennemuth, they exist in these high quality drawings to be enjoyed for many years to come.
Some of the sites have interesting stories. Spaces Tavern was a rather rowdy place in the days before the railroad when logs were rafted down the Red Bank Creek to Pittsburgh. The “Battle of the Banks” features the old New Bethlehem sign on Beautiful Lookout and the First National Bank Tower which were born out of the rivalry on the Anderson and Andrews business leaders. Several of the prints feature the Low Grade Railroad, its trains and stations.
The remaining 23 prints will be released on Sept. 20 and will be for sale and on limited display due to weather concerns at the Peanut Butter Festival in Gumtown Park, Sept. 20-22. All 43 prints will be on full display and for sale during the festival at the Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center, at 419 Arch Street (next to the Fire Hall) in New Bethlehem on Sept. 20 from 6-8 p.m., Sept. 21 from 1-8 p.m. and Sept. 22 from 1-4 p.m. Limited edition prints may be purchased for $53 including sales tax starting on Sept. 20.
Original drawings will be available for sale by silent auction, with a minimum bid of $200, beginning Sept. 20 and concluding on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center. There will be a time of refreshments at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, at which time those wishing to place a bid on originals will have time to do so. A presentation will follow at 7 p.m. to share stories about the prints being released.
Set No. 3 includes: Hawthorn Pottery, Northwest Savings Bank, Shay Locomotive at Hawthorn, C.E. Andrews with Grandson Carl, Welsh’s General Store Mayport, New Bethlehem Fire Company, Spaces Tavern, Shannondale Lutheran Church, Rimer Hill School, Putneyville Grist Mill, and the New Bethlehem Glass Plant.
Set No. 4 includes: Andrews Theater, the Brewery (now peanut butter factory) , American Hotel in Mayport, Battle of the Banks, Keck Hotel, Shannondale Store, New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, McLain Fire Brick Plant, South Bethlehem School, the Round Barn at Deanville, St. Charles Catholic Church, and the Andrews Estate.
Sets 1 and 2 were released earlier and are on sale now. Set No. 1 includes: New Bethlehem Train Station, Climax Tunnel, Lower House, The Brick House in Oak Ridge, Leatherwood Church, Last Train at Oak Ridge 2007, Seminole School, Putney House, East End Station and Methodist Episcopal Church. Set No. 2 includes: New Bethlehem Public School, Old New Bethlehem Dam, Andrews House on Penn and Lafayette, Old Mohney House, Scout Hall, Merry-Go-Round, Red Bank Mills, Oak Ridge Railroad Station, Old Baptist Church and McKelvey Store.
Contact Cindy Morgan at (814) 221-6225 for more information or visit the history page on the Redbank Renaissance website at www.redbankren.org/history. The Historical Society is a committee of Redbank Renaissance Inc., a 501(c)3 charitable organization.