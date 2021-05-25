NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society is making plans to turn back time by way of an upcoming renovation project.
The group’s recent acquisition of the former Northwest Bank building in the heart of New Bethlehem brought with it the structure’s iconic clock tower, which has not been operational for the last several years and is in desperate need of repair.
“Next to the dam, the clock tower is one of the most recognizable landmarks in town,” historical society president Cindy Morgan said. “Being able to see the clock working again has been a dream for some time.”
As a result, the historical society is working to secure funds for the renovation project, so that the dream can become a reality.
“We are partnering with the Clarion County Adventures group to be a part of the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP),” Morgan said in a recent email to society members. “We are raising money for the clock tower restoration, which includes rebuilding the tower and getting the clock to work.”
According to information provided by the society, NAP — which is administered through the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) — “assists with reviving Pennsylvania’s economy by providing tax credits and targeted assistance to distressed areas and low-income populations with a strategic focus on community participation and collaboration among residents, non-profits and businesses.”
“It’s not a grant,” Morgan explained, pointing out that unlike other fundraising efforts, participating businesses can receive up to a 75 percent tax credit for their contribution to the tower renovation project. “It’s turning businesses’ tax dollars that they would typically pay to the state into a donation for a local project.”
Historical society officials noted that the group is seeking between $300,000 and $350,000 through NAP for the project.
“It’s a great project,” Morgan said. “Contributors will know exactly what their money is going towards.”
Because they needed an evaluation of the clock, society officials contacted Robert Rodgers of Rodgers Clock Service in the Harrisburg area who visited the site on May 19.
Rodgers, who also services the clock towers at the Clarion County and Jefferson County courthouses, gave an extensive report on the clock, which was manufactured by E. Howard & Co. of Boston, Mass.
“This is a Round Top Howard, or an oval Howard,” Rodgers said of the New Bethlehem clock, pointing to the movement’s distinctive round shape. “It was electric wound which was a cool option because you didn’t physically have to come up and wind it.”
Rodgers believes that the electric component was part of the original installation making the mechanics of the clock really unusual.
“The good news is that it’s the original stuff and it hasn’t been modified at all. The bad news is that it’s really rusty,” he said. “It might work, [but] it would take a lot of work [to restore].”
Rodgers also reported that the bell is bigger than the bell at the Clarion courthouse.
“I’ll see 10 tower clocks in the northeast this week, [and] you’ve got a big bell,” he said. “It’s a nice clock, but a big bell.”
He went on to point out that the clock has six-foot cast iron dials with glass behind all of them. The numbers and the minutes are in the dials as well.
“They’re all cast iron,” he said. “If I bust out all the glass, you’d have a skeleton dial with roman numerals and minute marks.”
Rodgers said that because the clock movement is so rusty, restoration, while an option, is probably “not practical.”
That means, he noted, that that the historical society could choose to electrify the clock movement, which will also require extensive work to make it functional, or to buy a computerized clock movement and new hands for each of the clock’s four dials.
He suggested that the group consider cost and future maintenance when making the decision.
“Who’s going to take care of the clock years down the road?” he asked, adding that utilizing the clock’s original movement would require regular caretaking over the years. “The new equipment doesn’t need as much of a caretaker at all.”
Taking Rodgers’ suggestions into consideration, historical society officials said they will continue to weigh their options in regards to the clock. If the funding is secured, the clock tower project could start as early as this fall, with a deadline for completion of August 2022.
“We’re excited to enter this phase of the project,” Morgan said.
Businesses interested in participating in the NAP should contact Morgan at (814) 221-6225 or lucindamorgan49@gmail.com, or Debbie Huffman at (704) 574-4694 or dhuffman7050@gmail.com.