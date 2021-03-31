ALCOLA – Several readers of The Leader-Vindicator came through with information about the long-gone Redbank Valley Municipal Park carousel; however, details about the ride’s ultimate fate still remain shrouded in mystery.
Following news of the demolition of the park’s old Merry-Go-Round Building on March 12, the president of the National Carousel Association reached out to this newspaper to seek information about the carousel that was once housed in the building.
Association president Patrick Wentzel, based in West Virginia, said last week that his group had no record of the Redbank carousel, and he asked readers to help provide any details they could about the ride.
Margie Kay (Miller) Bowser was one who answered the call, saying that she not only remembered the carousel, but she sold the last ticket to the very last ride on the merry-go-round.
“I remember that very last ride like it was yesterday,” Bowser said, noting that it was a sad occasion as the carousel spun its last riders in the summer of 1963.
Bowser said she lived in nearby Oak Ridge and walked to work at the park while in high school, from her freshman to senior years. She spent many days working the ticket booth just inside the Merry-Go-Round Building doors, where one of her duties was to also play the records that provided music during the rides.
She said that while she sold the tickets, a teenaged Rick McGregor ran the ride. She said he was tragically killed in an automobile accident several weeks after the carousel closed down for good.
Bowser said that she also sold the tickets for the Ferris wheel and swings at the park, which was then known as the American Legion Park.
“I got paid every night in 50 cent pieces,” she recalled, adding that she also helped run the food stand, which sold roasted peanuts, popcorn and candy.
As for the carousel itself, Bowser said she remembers that the horses went up and down, and that there were also some zebras mixed in with the horses as well. There were also some stationary seats on the ride, with the ends cared to look like swans. She said many parents and grandparents of very young children chose the seats instead of the moving horses.
Bowser said she is almost certain that the carousel had only two rows of horses, but may have had a third row. She did not think that the carousel offered riders a chance to grab brass rings.
With no verified photos known of the carousel, Bowser said she suspects it had something to do with the photography equipment at the time and the lack of lights in the building.
“All I remember is back in the corners, it was very dark,” she said. “Most of the cameras back then, you had to take pictures outside.”
After the ride closed in the summer of 1963, Bowser said she had no idea what happened to the carousel. Over the years, she said she has “tried and tried” to to figure out where the ride went, but she said no one she has talked with seems to know.
Despite that mystery, Bowser said it “was a good memory to work over there.”
Carousel Origins Traced At Park
From the end of the ride’s run in the Redbank Valley, to it’s debut at the local park — one L-V reader can recall the early days of the American Legion-run park.
Barnett Crawford of Meadville said he spent a lot of time at the park, volunteering and working from 1934 to 1948.
“I lived in Alcola and walked right across the field to it,” he said, noting that he helped build a lot of what park-users have enjoyed over the years.
Crawford said in the early days, what became known as the Merry-Go-Round Building was first known as the park’s skating rink. Conversely, the park building that currently houses the skating rink, was the park’s auditorium.
He said that roller skating was wildly popular in those days, so much so that park officials decided they could make even more money by moving the skating into the larger auditorium building.
“That was the big money maker,” he said, explaining that he helped with the work that transformed the auditorium into the new skating rink.
“We had crowds every night,” the 95-year-old Crawford recalled. He said that on many days, the rink would open at 8 a.m. and sell out of skates. He and others would clear the skating floor every two hours, collect the rented skates, and re-rent them to the next batch of skating enthusiasts.
“This would go on until 10 at night,” he said, remembering that on some days, he rarely took off his skates from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
With the skating floor so busy, Crawford said one of his jobs was to help very young children reach the safety of the center area so they could practice their skating without being run over.
“The floor was so crowded,” he said.
People would come from all around the region to skate, he said, especially on Sundays, because the rinks in Clarion and Brookville were closed that day of the week.
When the skating moved to the current building, he said the American Legion brought in the carousel for the old skating rink site. He said that he recalled that the ride came from the Butler or New Castle areas, which coincides with reports that the carousel was originally housed at Butler’s Alameda Park.
“They put it there after we went to the new skating rink in the auditorium,” he said, explaining that the ride had to have arrived at the park in around 1941. “It was put in there because they thought they could run it all year.”
While Crawford didn’t recall much about the ride itself, mainly because he spent his time in the skating rink instead, he does remember other pieces of park history.
He said he remembers when the park’s old grandstand was built, around 1934 or 1935, as people would come in after work to help build the wooden structure. From that grandstand, he said he remembers watching as the Pittsburgh Pirates played an exhibition game there when he was about 10 years old.
Crawford said he also remembers the old Farmers and Merchants Picnic, which later became the Clarion County Fair; as well as popular dances that were held regularly at the park.
“An Italian family from near Summerville had the dances Wednesday and Saturday night,” he said. “People came from all over.”
