SLIGO – The annual tradition of the Sligo Homes for the Holidays Christmas Craft and Gift show continued last Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Sligo Recreation Center despite pandemic restrictions.
The sizeable former gymnasium of the building provided enough space to house vendors and the public under guidelines adopted by the Sligo Borough Council, including 20 percent maximum occupancy, six-foot social distancing, encouragement to wear masks or face coverings in compliance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, timed entry, multiple entry and exit points, various restrooms and hygiene stations.
“Some people are not able to hold craft shows like this because of restrictions, but we were pleased to be able to continue our tradition here and also meet safety standards,” said Thelma Cerutti, one of the event organizers.
Thelma and fellow organizers Beth and Janey Corle said 15 vendors were attracting approximately 100 visitors each day.
Thelma has been involved with the show for more than 10 years. And Homes for the Holidays has been an annual event for many years before that. Jim Barger was one of the original organizers who started the event. Thelma worked with Barger and continues to be a part-time employee of Sligo Borough.
The popular show usually includes vendors housed in the rest of the Sligo Recreation Center, but space was not available this year due to health restrictions.
“At the annual Homes for the Holidays at Sligo, they really do mean ‘homes for the holidays,’” states a brochure for this year’s event written before COVID to outline the scope of events during “normal” years. “This tiny but much-beloved festival is a town-wide craft show that invites guests into the establishments of participating businesses and houses.”
While a number of the homes, businesses and churches in the area could not take part this year, there were two additional craft stops outside of the recreation center this year.
In addition to the colorful crafts, members of the Sligo Improvement Committee offered refreshments to raise money for community projects.