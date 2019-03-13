RIMERSBURG – The deadline to order Hometown Hero banners for the Rimersburg area is fast approaching.
April 1 is the final day to place orders for this year’s Hometown Hero banner campaign, according to organizer Rosalie Bliss.
Applications may be picked up at Wildflowers along Main Street in Rimersburg, or by calling (814) 227-4101.
The cost of a new banner package is $125.
Also, it is time for those who have purchased banners in previous years to pay the $10 fee to rehang the banners this year.
Bliss said that while the banners will be hung in early May, there will be a change for when the banners are taken down later this year. Instead of leaving the banners up through Veterans Day, Bliss said due to poor weather and the difficulty in scheduling volunteers, the banners will be taken down before the end of October this year.
Bliss said another reason for the change is to help preserve the banners so that they last longer. She noted that it is up to the families of the veterans to replace any banner that needs to be replaced after five years.
Volunteers are needed to organize the banners, traffic control, and other duties from the ground. Anyone who has a bucket truck is also needed.
Bliss said that the program will feature more than 300 banners this year and help is needed to support the local veterans.
