NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of the National Honor Society (NHS) are typically known for leaving their marks on the academic landscape. This year, however, members of Redbank Valley High School NHS decided to leave their mark on the physical landscape of RVHS.
Just before the end of the school year, approximately 45 NHS students in grades 10-12 spent a day working on a beautification project that included adding landscaping to two heavily-trafficked locations on the high school’s campus — the side gym entrance and the football field.
According to recent RVHS graduate and 2018-19 NHS president Peyton Kirkpatrick, the idea for the project stemmed from a conversation among the local students last fall regarding school pride and curb appeal. It was then that the NHS voted to initiate a spring beautification project at the high school.
“One of the four pillars of the National Honor Society is service, so each year we coordinate service projects within our school and community,” Kirkpatrick said, noting that this year’s NHS members wanted to invest their time in a project that would last. “When we settled on the beautification project, I knew that it would be exactly what the district needed in this transitional time — something that makes a statement and says ‘Welcome to Redbank Valley home of the Bulldogs.’”
After creating their own design plans, the students reached out to the school district for support. District officials voted not only to support the project, but pledged up to $1,750 to help with expenses with the stipulation that the NHS had to fundraise the remainder of the $3,500 budget. In the few short weeks, Kirkpatrick said, society members received donations from several area individuals, families, businesses and school clubs and organizations, and the work day was set.
On May 29, members of the honor society and a few community volunteers cut back dirt, planted perennials and mulched around both sides of the building’s side gymnasium entrance.
“That entrance is heavily used for after school activities,” Kirkpatrick he said, explaining that the students wanted to transform the space into an entrance that was welcoming to the public and made a statement. “That was one of our biggest goals.”
In addition, he said, the students also built flower beds and landscaped the area under the scoreboard at the high school’s football field.
“The area around the scoreboard was kind of in shambles,” Kirkpatrick added, pointing to wear and tear from foot traffic. “We knew it had a lot of potential.”
All materials used for the project were purchased locally, and Kirkpatrick said students were able to complete most of the work in one school day. He added that the district was also “very accommodating” in providing equipment and allowing the NHS time to finish the project.
“I was so proud of the work ethic that the students in the National Honors Society displayed during our work day,” he said, noting that it was cool to be able to see their vision on paper become a reality. “They really stepped up and made this project happen. They took initiative and pride in the school that day — something I’m sure will continue for years to come.”
With the physical work already finished, Kirkpatrick said the next phase of the project includes the installation of two signs near the gymnasium entrance. One sign will sit in the corner of the entrance facing Route 28 and include the words “RVHS — Bulldog Country.” The second sign will be placed on the other side of the entrance and feature the school’s bulldog mascot. Both signs will be completed by Kline Signs of New Bethlehem and are expected to be installed by the end of July.
“I’m very pleased with how the project turned out,” Kirkpatrick said, noting that another goal of the NHS was to construct something that would last forever and could be built upon. “I think this is the perfect canvas for future leadership to be able to use to also leave their mark at our school.”
Kirkpatrick said the NHS beautification project would not have been possible without the support of the following donors: the Redbank Valley Class of 2019, Redbank Valley cafeteria staff, RVHS Outdoor Club, RVHS Future Business Leaders of America, KTH Inc., Kline Signs, the Kerle Family, the Andrew Sheffer Family, the Rick Kirkpatrick Family, the Dr. Chad Shaffer Family, Jeff and Kathy Wright, Dave and Mary Jane Chludzinski, Lynn and Linda Ferringer, Jeffrey C. Miller and a donation in memory of Aiden Rupp.
Anyone wishing to donate to the future development of the beautification project, or the NHS, should email colinsheffer@comcast.net.