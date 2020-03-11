HAWTHORN – Efforts are underway to rename a local bridge in honor of a highly decorated U.S. Marine Corps and Navy SEAL sniper who lived in the Hawthorn community.
But there’s much more to it than that.
“We also want to bring awareness to PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder),” said Penny Young, aunt of the late Matthew P. Brinker.
Young said that Brinker’s family began looking into renaming the Walker Flat Bridge in Hawthorn after Brinker’s death in June 2018. She and her son-in-law, Jim Confer, took the lead last August after learning about the movement.
In the months since, support for naming the bridge in Brinker’s memory has been given by the local American Legion and VFW posts, as well as recently by Hawthorn Borough Council.
While introducing the idea to Hawthorn officials this month, Young explained that Brinker lived his entire live in Hawthorn, graduating from Redbank in 2000.
After high school, he served in the Marine Corps as a scout sniper for nearly four-and-a-half years, with one deployment to Afghanistan and two to Iraq.
Brinker then moved on to the U.S. Navy where he completed one of the most grueling military training programs to become a Navy SEAL. He served in that capacity for more than six-and-a-half years, including one national tasking deployment.
“Matt was one of the most highly trained and capable snipers in the Marines and SEALs,” Young told Hawthorn officials. “He received many awards and medals, including two Combat Action Ribbons, an Afghanistan Campaign Ribbon, two Iraq Campaign Ribbons, and ribbons for expert shot in the rifle and pistol.”
But, Young said, that service to his country took a toll on Brinker. When he was granted an early release in 2015 to come home to care for his ailing father, Young said it was apparent to family members that Brinker was having psychological problems. At their urging, Brinker sought help and was diagnosed with severe PTSD.
“He struggled with this terrible disease until June 20, 2018, when even his deep love of family, God and country could not keep him from losing his battle with PTSD,” Young said. “While he may not have died on a battlefield in a foreign land, the end result is the same. This man, like so many others, gave all for his country.”
Young said that the effort to rename the bridge began with reaching out to state Rep. Donna Oberlander. But because the bridge in Hawthorn is a county-owned bridge, and not state-owned, she was encouraged to first talk with Armstrong County. Officials from that county, which jointly owns the bridge with Clarion County, then requested that the family talk with Clarion County commissioners since Brinker was a resident of that county.
Young said she met with Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius last week. While no decision was rendered on the matter, Young said it did not seem as if the commissioners were in favor of renaming the bridge.
“We didn’t come away with a warm and fuzzy feeling,” Young said, noting that she’s hopeful the commissioners will see the high level of community support for the action and decide to rename the bridge.
“We have immense community support for this,” she said, adding that any concerns about the manner in which Brinker died can be put to rest as the community has backed Brinker as an American hero. She said that after he died, an online effort to raise money for funeral expenses generated more than $21,000 in three days, and people lined the main street of New Bethlehem on the day of the funeral to salute the fallen hero.
Young said she envisions a sign at the bridge honoring Brinker, similar to the sign at the bridge in New Bethlehem which was named in memory of Joseph Garrison. In addition, she said she would like the sign to also feature a teal ribbon, the symbol for PTSD.
“To me, that honors everyone who is dealing with PTSD,” she said. “If we can get this approved and keep people talking about PTSD ... if it keeps one person from doing what Matt did, it will be worth all this.”
Young said that if the county doesn’t want to pay for the sign, she’s certain the community will rally behind the cause and contribute to have it placed at the bridge to remember the serviceman who now rests in Hawthorn Cemetery.