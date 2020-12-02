CLARION – With colder weather arriving, and fluctuations in testing volume, the COVID-19 collection tent in front of the Clarion Hospital was recently relocated to the former K-Mart Garden Center at the Clarion Mall.
Hospital officials said this site sits in close proximity of the hospital facility, and that the move is being made because inclement weather would make the tent difficult to operate and keep staff and patients comfortable.
Testing capacity and hours of operation remain unchanged as the new site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A physician order is necessary for testing to be completed.
Once a patient arrives at the site, they should remain in their vehicle and call the site number indicated on the signage for further instructions. There will be a number of parking spaces with clear signage for COVID testing at the mall. Once the test is completed, the patient should return home.
It is strongly recommended that the patient self-isolate until the test results come back.
Questions about COVID, COVID testing and COVID symptoms can be answered by calling the hospital’s Care Center at 833-602-CARE (2273) Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Patients are asked not to enter the mall to shop if they are being tested due to illness or COVID-like symptoms.