ALCOLA – Area fire departments brought their trucks and emergency gear to the 4th Annual Firemen’s Jubilee held at Redbank Valley Municipal Park in Alcola on Saturday. While the event was held in Clarion County, departments from Armstrong and Jefferson counties also made the trip to the fundraiser.
The Knight Cruisers Car Club organizes and hosts the annual two-day event at the park every year. In addition to firetrucks on display, the jubilee featured inflatable children’s rides, traditional games, craft vendors and live entertainment. This year, the New Bethlehem VFD manned the food booth and kept attendees furnished with hamburgers and plenty of cold drinks.
Clay Kennemuth, Hawthorn’s EMS captain, said that the overall turnout was light this year. As he spoke, the inflatable rides ballooned on a hot breeze, with few children braving the blazing sun to slide, climb and jump.
“We usually have more departments and people around, but the heat and humidity could be keeping people at home this year,” he said.
Hawthorn sent a few firefighters to the event, but a member’s wedding, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, thinned their ranks.
“And then you have to take into consideration that this is the height of vacation season, and a lot of people are out of town,” Kennemuth said. “A lot of companies are understaffed, too, and they seldom have enough people to cover the station and do something extra at the same time.”
Fellow firefighters Jay Kaza and Chris Reed, from the Ringgold VFD, agreed with Kennemuth. Departments from the surrounding area often find themselves marshaling in Ringgold to provide coverage when the Ringgold company is out fighting a blaze.
“So, it’s kind of nice to sit down and socialize with the other companies at something like this [the jubilee],” Reed said. “Most of the time, we do not have the chance because we are busy at a fire or accident scene.”
Ron Radaker, a Middle Run native now living near Foxburg, was his company’s sole representative.
“Our coverage is so thin that I was the only one who could come,” Radaker said, the lieutenant for the Sugarcreek VFD.
Members of the Distant VFD were able to field a few more people. Brian Mann, chief of the department, said that the mud run held earlier in the day was well-attended. On Friday evening, a live band performed and a cash drawing was successful.
Mann and firefighters Andrew Smith, Brody Toy and Bob Feighner said that the most-distant fire company at the event was likely from Sigel, Jefferson County.
“Dayton’s department was supposed to be here, but their space is open,” Mann said. “I think that they had coverage issues just like everybody else.”
Despite the light daytime turnout, the cash drawing and raffles were popular this year, adding their earnings to the cash pool which will be shared among area fire departments. During a time of manpower shortages and dwindling financial resources, every dime donated or spent during a fundraiser helps meet the costs of equipping and training firefighters.
