NEW BETHLEHEM – While many businesses have been experiencing a slump over the past several months, one business that continues to remain strong in the New Bethlehem area is real estate.
In fact, according to Janelle Bond of Pat Merwin Realty in New Bethlehem, the market is stronger than it has been for years.
“I can honestly say that in the 16 years I’ve been in business, I’ve never seen it move like it is now,” she said. “When we do get something listing wise, it’s gone within hours or days.”
Bond said on Monday that if the pandemic has had any affect on the housing market, it has been to limit the inventory of available homes.
“People are thinking they better not sell, [but should] wait and see how things are going,” she said. “That’s definitely an effect, and that’s why we have a seller’s market.”
According to statistics provided by New Bethlehem-based Rupp Real Estate from the Multi Listing Service (MLS) for Clarion County, in the year prior to the pandemic, there were 323 homes sold with an average sale price of $107,510 based on 12 months of activity.
Likewise, during the pandemic year, there were 274 homes sold with an average sale price of $103,130.
“This number is based on nine months of activity because real estate, along with many other businesses was shut down for approximately three months,” said Melissa Rupp and Sharon Lightner of Rupp Real Estate.
Rupp and Lightner also said that they were noticing brisk sales of local properties.
“It has never been a better time to be a buyer, which has created a sellers’ market,” they said. “We now have more buyers looking than sellers selling, and existing housing inventory is limited.”
They further noted that since the pandemic, they have seen an increased demand for rural properties, larger homes and home sites.
The demand for houses in the local area has also had a positive effect on selling prices. Bond said that what a seller would have gotten 8-12 months ago for a house has increased 20 to 30 percent.
“I had a property that was appraised in the $40,000 range, and three weeks later it appraised in the mid $60,000s,” she said. “That’s quite a difference.”
Private homes, however, are not the only properties affected by the selling spree, she continued. Commercial properties are moving as well.
“I listed a commercial property here in New Bethlehem and it sold within a day,” Bond said. “That’s a good thing because we like to see new faces on Broad Street that will help New Bethlehem flourish a bit more.”
When asked to explain why there is such a strong showing in home sales, both real estate agents pointed to continuing low interest rates, the government-funded stimulus payments and a number of other financial incentives that are available to home buyers.
Regarding interest rates, Bond said, that they are currently running between the 2 percent and low 3 percent range.
“That really helps because something that was maybe unaffordable for some is becoming a little more affordable because the lower interest rate is creating a lower monthly payment,” she said.
She also credited the stimulus money for prodding would-be home owners to take the plunge.
“I think the stimulus that people are getting [is being used] for down payments so they have a little bit of money to put down,” she added.
Bond said further that there are some loans available now through the federal government that are allocating a certain percentage of the purchase price that the buyer would need for closing costs. This is essentially borrowing money for a down payment interest free.
“Borrowers have to pay it back, but they don’t have to pay back interest on it which helps somebody who might have the 5 percent or 10 percent down, but might not have the money they need for closing costs,” she said of the funding called the Keystone Loan. “That loan is out there for them.”
While the agents from both local real estate companies assume that there will be an eventual leveling out as the market returns to normal, they said right now the time is right for real estate.
“In essence the real estate market is considered good, very good,” said Rupp and Lightner. “In reality, in a rural market it can take several years to determine significant market changes, however 2021 is off to a great start.”
Rupp and Lightner pointed out that as long as interest rates stay low and supply and demand remain in balance, the current market will continue for the foreseeable future.
Bond characterized the market as fantastic right now.
“I’ve been in the business for many years, and I’m boggled by it, but very happy about it,” she said, noting that sometimes the property sells before she gets it posted. “That’s a positive thing for the New Bethlehem area and the school district.”