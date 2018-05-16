HAWTHORN – Customers of Hawthorn-Redbank-Redbank Municipal Authority (HRRMA) will see a $6 rate increase in their sewage bills effective this July.
During their meeting Monday evening, HRRMA officials said that the unexpected rate increase is due in large part to a recent lawsuit settlement.
“We decided to settle it,” HRRMA chairman Dave Thomas said of the board’s actions on the eve of the trial, bringing the six-year case to a close.
According to HRRMA solicitor Amy Schrempf following the board’s adjournment, the lawsuit — which was settled prior to be what was to be a three-day jury trial — involved Ryan and Terri Sherry as the “condemnees” and HRRMA as the “condemnor,” and stemmed from action in 2012 when the authority took approximately four acres of the Sherrys’ land for public use by Eminent Domain to build the sewer plant and pump station.
“They [HRRMA] were under DEP [Department of Environmental Protection] Consent Order to sewer the area, so were mandated to do it,” she noted.
In 2015, the Sherrys petitioned for a Board of Viewers to review the case. The case was heard in 2016 and was scheduled for jury trial in May 2018.
The resulting financial settlement required HRRMA to pay $55,000 plus $6,000 in fee reimbursement under the Eminent Domain Code, Schrempf said. Because HRRMA had previously paid $26,000 in estimated just compensation, that amount will be deducted from the $55,000. This means that, all things considered, the authority has spent more than $115,000 related to this case.
“We have to lay out $115,000 that we don’t have,” board member Gayle Hepler told his fellow board members. “Because of this bill we have to raise the rates on the sewage.”
Schrempf pointed out that while money for the original sewer project came from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) through loans and grants, PENNVEST did not pay for land acquisition costs. All land acquired had to be paid for by the authority.
“The authority runs on a tight budget and carries little fund balance in case of emergencies,” she added, noting that a preliminary 2017 audit estimates sewer revenues at approximately $370,000 with expenditures in the neighborhood of $360,000.
Following the brief discussion, the board approved a flat sewage rate increase from $50 to $56 effective July 1 with water rates remaining the same.
In other business during the May 14 meeting, board members unanimously approved to hire Brenda Miller of Hawthorn as the new HRRMA office secretary at a starting salary of $10 per hour.
According to Thomas, four applicants were interviewed for the position to replace current secretary Mary Wells when she retires later this summer.
“We found [Miller] to be the most qualified,” HRRMA board member Malinda Little said, explaining that Miller has experience with Quickbooks, doing payroll and much more.
Wells said on Tuesday that Miller’s anticipated start date is May 21. Miller will train with Wells until her departure at the end of August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.