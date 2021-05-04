WAYNE TWP. – “My goal was to be able to take something they’re passionate about and turn it into a ministry where they can grow in their faith.”
With these words, Anthony Infante described the first annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoor/Rugged Cross Outdoors Turkey Fellowship event for Wounded Warrior veterans held earlier this week in Wayne Township.
The three-day event — sponsored by the two Christian outreach ministry organizations — was held May 2-4 at the Barrett family hunting lodge near Dayton as a way to give back to area veterans for their service with a guided turkey hunt, while also engaging them in fellowship to strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ.
“This is just something that kind of started,” said Infante, who spearheaded the event and serves as the area representative for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Outdoor Western PA, pointing out that while the turkey hunt is an enjoyable part of the weekend, the event is centered around evening Bible studies that encourage growth in both friendships and faith. “I prayed about it and asked God to show me where it was going.”
According to Infante, the veterans turkey fellowship was modeled after a similar youth hunting event, sponsored by FCA Outdoor, held each fall on the same property.
“Years ago, I was out hunting, sitting in a deer stand thinking how awesome it would be if we could use this [property] for ministry,” he said, noting that the property is owned by his in-laws. “That was the idea that first started the youth hunts.”
Because of the success of the youth hunts, Infante said it seemed natural to offer the experience to other groups. A group that came to mind was wounded veterans. With the idea of an outdoor veterans program planted, a mutual friend introduced Infante to U.S. Marine veteran Eric Burkett, a double amputee, who immediately signed on to help make Infante’s vision become a reality.
“We make a good partnership in the sense that Anthony has this fantastic vision and he’s got a heart to serve...[as well as] the facilities and resources here to do it,” Burkett said. “I come with a very regimented approach [to make things happen], so we balance each other out.”
Since it was the first year for the event, Infante tasked Burkett with selecting three veterans, including Burkett, to take part in the event. Immediately, Burkett invited his long-time friend and Navy veteran Patrick Kelly Covert, as well as Marine veteran Nick Sallinger, a member of the Pittsburgh Warriors veterans hockey team.
“I think there’s a need for events like this,” Burkett said, pointing out that he believes the opportunity for men to bond in nature coupled with a bond through Christ provides the hope that many wounded veterans need to carry on with their everyday lives.
“I believe that hope is the antithesis of despair and darkness and ultimately the depression that takes guys’ lives,” he continued. “To have opportunities like this and to see how much people really care, you kind of forget your demons for a while and hopefully build friendships that carry after you leave here and that promote that hope to prevent isolation.”
In order to further nurture that bond even after the weekend event is over, Infante challenged all three veterans to read one chapter of Proverbs every day for the next month, compile their own thoughts on a particular verse and then share those thoughts with other members of the small group formed during the event.
“With most events, once it’s over it’s over,” Infante said, noting that he also encouraged the veterans to continue the challenge in the months ahead with a different circle of friends to further the spiritual growth. “This is just another way that we can stay connected.”
In addition to fellowship, the veterans were treated to two mornings of turkey hunting on the Barrett property with Infante and several other volunteers.
“I set up three to four volunteers per hunter,” Infante said, explaining that the volunteers were tasked with recording the hunt and calling for the veterans.
One of the volunteers was New Bethlehem business owner and hunting enthusiast Rich Shilling, who helped Covert bag the first and only bird of Monday morning’s hunt just minutes before they had to leave the woods.
“This is an awesome event,” Shilling said, noting that the hunt is a great way to show appreciation for veterans who put their lives on the line. “I’ll be back from here on out as long as they have it.”
In an effort to make the event even more special for the participants Shawn Kotchey, a Marine veteran and owner of Millcreek Valley Game Calls, provided each veteran with a personalized turkey call commemorating the event.
Infante said the event would not have been possible without the support of all the volunteers, and said he is looking forward to the fellowship hunt continuing to grow and thrive in the years to come.
“I really enjoy seeing these guys talking and sharing stories,” Infante said. “I just pray this event continues to go in whatever direction God wants it to.”