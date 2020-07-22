RIMERSBURG – Having attempted, and failed, at getting neighboring townships to chip in to maintain fire hydrants along Rimersburg Municipal Authority water lines, officials Monday night agreed to chart a new course and to add the fees to the monthly bills of all water customers.
At the July 20 meeting of Rimersburg Borough Council, members discussed the failed efforts to charge Madison, Toby and Brady townships a monthly fire hydrant maintenance, repair and replacement fee. Municipalities are assessed similar fees across the state and nation, for the upkeep of fire hydrants.
At the recommendation of the authority, represented at Monday’s meeting by board member Mike Graham, the council agreed to move away from billing the townships to billing the water customers who would benefit most from the hydrants.
“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done to the hydrants,” Graham said. Officials noted that with Rimersburg Borough’s fire hydrant tax, only customers living in the borough have been contributing to the hydrant upkeep costs.
Under the new plan, the borough’s fire hydrant tax would be scrapped, and customers would instead be assessed a monthly fee based on a formula of the number of customers in that municipality, and the number of hydrants. The rate would be recalculated every year, officials said.
Councilman Roger Crick said he favored the proposal, noting that it would “make it level across the board” for what all water customers paid for hydrant upkeep.
Under the plan, Rimersburg Borough’s 455 customers would each pay $1.38 per month for 37 hydrants, Madison Township’s 236 customers would pay 94 cents per month for 13 hydrants, Toby Township’s 125 customers would pay $1.50 per month for 11 hydrants, and Brady Township’s 12 customers would each pay $2.83 per month for two hydrants.
Graham said the new rates would bring uniformity to the entire water system.
“[Rimersburg] pays the tax, but we maintain the [township’s] hydrants as well as ours,” he said of the current system.
In other business during Monday’s meeting, councilman Rob Whitmer, who has only served on the board for several months, resigned his post due to a conflict with his employment. The council appointed Jeff Kaetzel to fill the vacant seat on the seven-member board.
Other Business
• New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky announced that the annual Cops & Bobbers youth fishing event will be held on Aug. 15 at New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Officials said they are looking at adding a police-sponsored community event to the Rimersburg area as well.
• Borough maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton said that PennDOT has tentative plans to pave Main Street (Route 68) throughout the borough in 2022. He and council members noted stormwater issues along the street, and the need for new drainage and curbs in various locations.
• The council’s street committee will meet Thursday night to discuss revisions to the borough’s parking-related ordinances, as well as other street issues.