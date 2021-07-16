The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that there will be no ramp closures on Interstate 80 at Exit 64 westbound (New Bethlehem) and Exit 60 eastbound (Shippenville) this weekend due to anticipated weather.
Construction on Interstate 80 with lane restrictions will still be in place.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.