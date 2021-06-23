CLARION – The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry has announced the schedule for the annual “I Love Clarion” celebration on July 3, with events this year downtown and at the Clarion Mall.
Downtown Clarion activities will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include:
• 8 a.m. to noon — Farmers Market (Courthouse Parking Lot).
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Walmart Pharmacy will provide Johnson & Johnson Vaccines (Main Street Center).
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Craft Show and Local Non-Profits (in the park).
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Sidewalk Sales along Main Street.
• 9 to 10 a.m. — Veterans Craft (in the park), inviting all kids to come and make a special craft that will be presented later in the day to military veterans of Clarion County.
• 10 to 11 a.m. — Bingo (in the park).
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Children’s Games coordinated by Hope Rising Church (in the park).
• Noon to 1 p.m. — Box Chicken Picnic (in the park). Chicken leg/thigh with coleslaw, biscuit, cookie and drink for $4; and chicken breast with coleslaw, biscuit, cookie and drink for $5.
• 1 to 2 p.m. — Bingo (in the park).
• 2 to 3 p.m. — Eating Contest, featuring four divisions: Ages 6-9; Ages 10-13; Ages 14-17; Ages 18 and Older. Pre-registration is required and limited to 10 in each age category. The cost to register is $5 per person. T-shirts will be given to all participants and prizes awarded for winners.
Clarion Mall activities will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. and include:
• 5 to 10 p.m. — Food Vendors. (Clarion Moose Lodge, hot dogs, kraut dogs, chili dogs, chili/cheese dogs; Red River Roadhouse, hamburgers and cheeseburgers; Eat’n Park, slices of apple pie and Smiley cookies; Knights of Columbus, kettle korn; The Meadows Frozen Custard, frozen custard desserts.)
• 6 to 7 p.m. — Veterans’ Appreciation Presentation.
• 7 p.m. — Presenting of Colors by Boy Scouts of America Troop 51.
• 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. — The Wrangler Band, featuring a variety of music ranging from today’s Top 40 country to 1980s classics to classic rock.
• 9:35 p.m. — Fireworks provided by Pyrotecnico.
No pets are permitted at the event at either location.
For more information or to register for the eating contest, contact the Clarion chamber at (814) 226-9191.