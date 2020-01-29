BRADYS BEND — Fishing rod and bait? Check. Auger and ice skimmer? Check.
Suitable ice for ice fishing? Now, that could be an issue.
While ice fishing is one of the season’s great outdoor pastimes, winter anglers know one thing for sure: ice has been hard to come by for several years.
“For the last two to three years, we haven’t had a lot of ice,” Denny Steiner, owner of Steiner’s Outdoors and More in Bradys Bend said.
That lack of truly suitable and safe ice could cause antsy fishermen, eager to wet a line, to venture out onto thin ice.
“You want good, solid ice,” Steiner said, recommending at least four inches before heading out onto a local lake for ice fishing. And when it comes to fishing on a frozen river, Steiner said that while he knows people who take that risk, he would never recommend it.
“There’s moving water underneath it,” he said.
But for those who take safety seriously, ice fishing can be a lot of fun, for both the novice and the experienced fisherman.
“It’s like any other kind of fishing,” Steiner said, “You can start with the basics, or you can get into much more equipment and expense.”
For those new to the sport, Steiner suggested going out the first time with someone more experienced, who has some of the needed tools of the trade. An auger is one item that will be needed to drill a hole in the ice.
From there, Steiner said regular fishing rods can be used, but smaller ice fishing jig rods are much better suited for the task.
An ice scoop/skimmer is also needed to keep the hole from freezing up, and Steiner said most fishermen use some kind of ice walkers or cleats to safely cross the ice surface.
Items known as tip-ups are also popular with many ice fishermen, Steiner said, and they can be simple wooden devices with a flag that pops up when there’s a bite on the line, or more advanced contraptions that also help keep things from freezing up.
Various kinds of bait can be used when ice fishing, Steiner said, with minnows probably the most popular. Waxworms and maggots can also be used, along with artificial baits.
More advanced anglers may choose to set up tents, sheds and more on the ice. But Steiner said that with the local ice fishing season being so short, there’s not much call for those items in the local area.
Other items that ice fishermen should have handy, Steiner said, are safety equipment such as ropes, just in case a problem arises.
“And I don’t recommend anybody going by themselves,” he said. “Ice fishing can be a lot of fun. I’d recommend you do it with a friend.”