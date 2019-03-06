SOUTH BETHLEHEM – South Bethlehem Borough Council discussed a range of public infrastructure issues during its regular monthly meeting on Monday night. Upcoming Community Development Block Grant projects, a possible resurrection of the decades-old Route 28 project and relocation of fire hydrants along Broad Street were under consideration.
Anita Bowser, Armstrong County community development counselor, said that she has received a bill from Senate Engineering for $781 related to the Hamilton Street project now nearing completion. Upon approval by the borough council, she said she could submit the invoice to the county for payment.
A prior proposed sewer project in the Peach Alley area, once considered ineligible for CDBG funding, may now be covered by the program after a change in guidelines, Bowser said. Council vice president Mike Tharan added that another proposed project hanging fire for years — drainage work at the corner of School and Cherry alleys — may also become eligible.
Bowser said that the borough should develop a list of potential projects that it would like to address during the 2020 fiscal year. She will be preparing the borough’s CDBG application this coming summer.
The condition of several alleys within the borough has been a continuing topic of discussion and source of complaints from residents. The CDBG funds are key in fixing chronic drainage problems and associated roadway damage.
During the public comments segment of the meeting, a borough resident asked what the council was going to do about resuming police coverage for South Bethlehem. He said that a years-long disagreement with a neighbor has flared up again, resulting in headlights shining into his home at night and acts of harassment during the day. When told to call the Pennsylvania State Police, he said that he had, and they refused to drive from the Kittanning barracks to respond.
Tharan said that he has spoken with the Kittanning PSP and was told that its increased manpower has allowed it to put more patrols on the borough’s streets. The stepped-up patrols in South Bethlehem are a remedy to the breakdown between the borough and the New Bethlehem Police Department.
“We did not drop the existing contract,” Tharan said. “The department did.”
According to Tharan, Mahoning and Redbank townships declined to comply with new funding demands from New Bethlehem and now rely on state police patrols as well. There are often two or three thorough daily patrols of the side streets, and these may be adjusted as warm weather arrives.
Several council members advised the resident to retain an attorney and press charges against his neighbor. Legally, the council can do nothing further in the matter, and the resident needs to take responsibility for addressing the issue in another legal way.
Dissatisfied, the resident walked out of the meeting.
Other Business
• Once the borough’s ordinances have been reworked and updated, a state constable will be retained to enforce them.
• The New Bethlehem Police Department is holding a meet-and-greet event for area municipalities at the Outlook Inn near East Brady in April.
• Borough treasurer Dawn Davis said that South Bethlehem will receive $16,718.38 in Liquid Fuels funding for the year, a slight increase over recent years. The funds are commonly used to repair or replace public infrastructure.
• Davis said that, after making a number of inquiries about high electricity bills for the borough’s streetlights, adjustments were made to the account and its balance stands at zero. March’s bill is expected to be $270, and she has received no feedback to calls about it.
• Tharan has been named to serve on the Southwest Pennsylvania Transportation Improvement Project which may reopen the decades-long proposed Route 28 Project. Rather than a four-lane bypass around New Bethlehem as in previous proposals, extensive reshaping of the existing route may be in the works.
• The next South Bethlehem Borough Council will be held at the borough offices along Grant Street at 7 p.m. on April 1.
