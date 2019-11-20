CLARION – The increasing cost of inmate medical bills and the possibility of bringing portable X-ray equipment to the jail were two points of discussion last week for the Clarion County Prison Board.
In his report during the Nov. 14 meeting, jail warden Jeff Hornberger noted that the Paint Township facility has reached 96 percent of its original $205,000 budget for inmate medical costs.
“Medical expenses are something we can’t predict from day to day,” Hornberger said. He added that although the number “looks really high on paper,” Clarion County is still spending less on inmate medical costs than most other counties. “I’ve talked to other counties, and they don’t understand how we can do our medical that cheap.”
Unlike many other counties which use contractors to provide all inmate medical services, Hornberger explained, Clarion County only contracts doctor services from Seneca Family Medical Practice one day a week.
“We have a full-time nurse, who’s 40 hours per week, and a part-time nurse, who works up to 16 hours per week,” he said.
While Hornberger said that money in the jail’s overall budget should be able to be shifted to cover the inmates’ medical costs, he explained that he recently started researching another way to possibly save some money when it comes to the jail’s medical expenses.
Hornberger pointed out that the county could save money and time by utilizing the services of a portable X-ray unit, rather than transporting inmates to the hospital for the test.
“Our doctor has been writing a lot of prescriptions [for the inmates] to go to the hospital just for X-rays,” he said, noting that the average cost per visit is approximately $90 plus transportation and wait time for sheriff deputies or jail staff who must accompany the inmate.
According to Hornberger, the mobile X-ray company charges a fee of $40 to bring the equipment to the jail and then $40 per X-ray completed. The service is provided through Prison Inmate Medical Cost Containment (PIMCC), a sub-committee of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. Since the county is already contracted with PIMCC to oversee medical expenses for the jail, bringing the mobile X-ray equipment to Clarion County would only involve requesting the service.
“It’s a win win for us,” he said, noting that the service might not only save the jail money, but also alleviate any possible security risk of having an inmate out on the street.
Clarion County Sheriff and prison board member Rex Munsee agreed with Hornberger, explaining that deputies always have to be extra cautious when an inmate is placed in a public situation.
“It seems to be a lot easier and safer than what we’ve been doing,” Munsee added of the portable X-rays.
Despite its ease, Hornberger said that the service would only be an option for scheduled X-rays, and all emergency cases would still have to be handled outside the facility through the hospital’s emergency department.
“It’s still in the early stages,” he said. “I just wanted to throw out the possibility [to the prison board].”
In other business, board members voted to enter a month-by-month contract with Oasis Management, pending legal review, for commissary services at the jail when the current contract expires at the end of the year. The extension will serve as an addendum to the current contract and take effect Jan. 5, 2020.
As the jail’s commissary vendor since 2014, Oasis provides hygiene products, snack items and more to inmates at their cost on a weekly basis.
The month-to-month contract will provide flexibility for jail officials to ensure that they are getting the best “bang for [their] buck.”
“There is a commission we receive on this company,” Hornberger said, noting that if the month-to-month contract was approved, the jail would not be locked into a year contract if a better deal could be reached. “We want to be sure we’re getting the best deal — not only for the inmates to make sure they are getting the best prices, but that we are getting the best commission.”