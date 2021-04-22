Thursday's morning wintry weather may have caused a couple of significant road closures in the area.
PennDOT announced this morning at 8:30 a.m. that Interstate 80 is closed both eastbound and westbound at the Emlenton bridge.
Officials said I-80 east and westbound will be closed for an extended period of time.
Westbound traffic is being diverted off I-80 and down into Emlenton and back on at Exit 42.
A detour is in the process of being set up to detour eastbound traffic from Exit 29 (Barkeyville) onto Route 8 to Route 322 and back onto I-80 at Exit 60 (Shippenville).
Also in the area, as of 8:10 a.m., Route 422 in Armstrong County is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.
PennDOT said that beginning at the intersection of Graff Farm Road in West Franklin Township to the intersection of Bear Street in Worthington Borough, Route 422 is closed in both directions in the vicinity of Yellow Dog Road, in West Franklin Township, Armstrong County, due to a multi-vehicle crash.
There is no detour information available at this time. Estimated time of opening is currently unknown.
UPDATE: As of 9:40 a.m., Route 422 was open in both directions.
UPDATE: As of 10:53 a.m., I-80 Westbound is now open. Crews will be clearing the I-80 eastbound lanes at this point. No estimated open time for eastbound at this point.
UPDATE: As of 11:23 a.m., the eastbound lanes of I-8 were reopened.