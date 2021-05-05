CLARION – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is announcing upcoming ramp closures as part of the resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County beginning May 7.
Contractor, IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, will be closing and detouring ramps for the Interstate 80 resurfacing work from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday. Detour routes will be established with signage for each individual ramp as they are closed. This work will begin starting May 7 and continue through July 5.
Only one set of ramps will be closed per weekend as follows:
• Exit 62 Clarion Westbound: Friday, May 7, 6 p.m. through Monday, May 10, 6 a.m.
• Exit 62 Clarion Eastbound: Friday, May 14, 6 p.m. through Monday, May 17, 6 a.m.
• Exit 64 New Bethlehem Eastbound: Friday, May 21, 6 p.m. through Monday, May 24, 6 a.m.
• Exit 64 New Bethlehem Westbound: Friday, May 28, 6 p.m. through Monday, May 31, 6 a.m.
• Exit 70 Strattanville Westbound: Friday, June 4, 6 p.m. through Monday, June 7, 6 a.m.
• Exit 70 Strattanville Eastbound: Friday, June 11, 6 p.m. through Monday, June 14, 6 a.m.
• Exit 60 Shippenville Westbound: Friday, June 18, 6 p.m. through Monday, June 21, 6 a.m.
• Exit 45 St. Petersburg Westbound: Friday, June 25, 6 p.m. through Monday, June 28, 6 a.m.
• Exit 45 St. Petersburg Eastbound: Friday, July 2, 6 p.m. through Monday, July 5, 6 a.m.
These closures will be weather permitting. In the event work is cancelled, the alternate date(s) will be the following weekend following the same order.