The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing two ramp closures, July 23 through July 26, as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
• Exit 64 Westbound — New Bethlehem.
• Exit 60 Eastbound — Shippenville.
Contractor, IA Construction Corporation of Franklin,will be closing and detouring ramps for the Interstate 80 resurfacing work from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday. Detour routes will be established with signage for each individual ramp as they are closed.
These closures will be weather permitting.