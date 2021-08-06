KNOX - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that Exit 53 Westbound (Knox Ramp) will be closed Friday, Aug. 6, through Monday, Aug. 9, as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
The contractor, IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA, will be closing and detouring ramps for this resurfacing work from 6 PM Friday, August 6, through 6 AM Monday, August 9.
Detour routes will be established with signage at each individual ramp as they are closed.
These closures will be weather permitting.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.