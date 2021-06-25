Clarion – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing the ramp closure of Exit 70: Strattanville Eastbound as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
The ramp is scheduled to be closed Friday, June 25 to Monday, June 28, 2021 weather permitting.
Contractor, IA Construction Corporation of Franklin will be closing and detouring ramps for the Interstate 80 resurfacing work from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday. Detour routes will be established with signage for each individual ramp as they are closed.
This work will continue through July. Only one set of ramps will be closed per weekend.