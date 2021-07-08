CLARION – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing the ramp closure of Exit 70: Strattanville Westbound as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
The ramp is scheduled to be closed Friday, July 9 through Monday, July 12 weather permitting.
Contractor, IA Construction Corporation of Franklin will be closing and detouring ramps for the Interstate 80 resurfacing work from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday. Detour routes will be established with signage for each individual ramp as they are closed.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.