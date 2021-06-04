The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that the Exit 62 Westbound ramps will be closed June 4–7 as part of the resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
Contractor, IA Construction Corporation of Franklin will be closing and detouring ramps for the Interstate 80 resurfacing work from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.
Detour routes will be established with signage for each individual ramp as they are closed. This work will continue through mid-July. Only one set of ramps will be closed per weekend.
These closures will be weather permitting.