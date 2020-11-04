RIMERSBURG – Investigations into the explosion at a Chestnut Street home in Rimersburg continued this week, as local officials breathed a sigh of relief that the disaster didn’t turn into a true tragedy.
Rimersburg Borough Council president Scott Myers, who lives next to the home that exploded last Thursday morning, said it was a miracle that no one — including pet dogs, cats and turtles — was hurt or killed.
Rimersburg Hose Company crews were joined shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 29 by firefighters from surrounding companies, after the two-story home of Amy McDeavitt and her children exploded, pushing out the walls a foot or more from the building’s foundation.
Officials said no one was at home at the time of the explosion, and firefighters reached the scene quickly enough to extinguish several small fires before they could spread.
Dave Morganti, assistant chief for the Rimersburg Hose Company, said that when they got the call and arrived at the scene, they were under the belief that someone was trapped inside the structure.
Although several dogs and turtles were found alive and rescued, Morganti said that neither McDeavitt nor her two daughters or son were at home at the time. Two pet cats were initially reported missing, but Myers said Monday that they had been located several days later in the house, apparently in hiding since the frightful explosion.
Crews from Columbia Gas, as well as West Penn Power, converged on the scene Thursday morning, and homes within a two-block radius of the house were evacuated as a precaution.
Borough officials said Thursday night that during a meeting with Columbia Gas representatives, they acknowledged that there was a natural gas leak outside the home. However, the company has not confirmed that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.
“Columbia Gas continues to work with first responders and the state fire marshal on the cause of the explosion — the investigation continues,” a spokesperson for Columbia Gas said yesterday (Tuesday) morning. “We would like to thank the Rimersburg police and fire departments and other first responders who assisted customers and us during this incident, and to the families on Chestnut Street for their patience.”
Last week, the company spokesperson said that the explosion was “not related to gas line work done on Main Street earlier this year” in Rimersburg.
According to reports, the state fire marshal has ruled the explosion and fire as accidental.
Morganti said that the odor of natural gas was prevalent in the area of the house when firefighters arrived and for some time afterward.
On the morning of the incident, Myers said his wife saw a big orange fireball at the home next door, and first thought that the house had been hit by lightening.
“That’s when she got frantic that they were in there,” he said, noting that McDeavitt later told authorities that if the explosion had happened a day earlier, her one daughter would have been at home, and if it had happened a day later, she would have been in the house.
As it stood, the family’s dogs were in the basement of the home, Morganti said, speculating that the pets were on the floor of the basement, while the gas built up near the ceiling, sparing the dogs’ lives when it exploded. When they were pulled from the house, he said they appeared to be uninjured but extremely scared.
Officials said the family’s home was insured, and that they were staying with friends until rental housing could be found. Although the house did not collapse, no one was being allowed inside due to the extensive damage.
Damages were estimated at around $300,000.
New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky said the first job of police at the scene was to notify everyone in the area of the risk, and to begin evacuations. People were taken to the Rimersburg Community Building until they could return to their home. Gas and electric were off for some residents well into the evening.
At Rimersburg Borough Council’s meeting on Monday night, Myers said Columbia Gas crews have been to his home and the area every day since the explosion to take gas readings and to suction off what they said was residual gas from the ground outside the house.
The borough also had to address natural gas that was discovered in sewer lines, opening manholes to allow the gas to vent.
On behalf of the community, Myers thanked firefighters, the police, ambulance services and others for their efforts in the aftermath of the explosion. He also credited Don Hosey, the borough’s emergency management director, for taking the lead and directing the disaster scene.
Councilman Roger Crick noted that Hosey also emphasized the importance of documenting all the details of the response, and that Hosey would be working with the borough to formalize the report.
Hosey also recommended that everyone purchase and install a natural gas/explosive gas detector in their homes. He said that they are different from carbon monoxide or smoke detectors, and are relatively inexpensive.
Morganti added that if there is a gas leak, “it takes some time to get to the flammable level” and that an alarm could give residents enough time to get to safety.
Borough officials also stated that if residents have concerns about their gas lines and would like to have them checked, Columbia Gas should be contacted.