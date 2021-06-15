NEW BETHLEHEM – After months of planning and preparations, it’s official — the Redbank Valley Historical Society has become the new owner of the former Northwest Bank building in New Bethlehem.
The deed to the landmark 1930 structure on the corner of Broad and Lafayette streets was officially transferred to the society on the morning of June 9 at the bank’s branch in Kittanning, while the keys to the building were presented to society board members later in the afternoon. Northwest had agreed early this year to donate the building to the group.
Historical society president Cindy Morgan said that when the bank announced that it was closing the New Bethlehem branch last year, and the idea was floated about the historical society taking over the historic building, she looked for signs from God to direct the group.
“But there have been no doors that He has slammed,” Morgan said after the keys were presented by Northwest employee Denise George.
Society member Brenda Shilling agreed that the idea seemed far-fetched only a few months ago.
“We looked at each other and asked, ‘Should we do this?’” she said of the prospect of the historical society taking ownership of the bank.
As the days and weeks and months progressed, Shilling said it became obvious that a higher power was helping to put just the right people with the right skills into the process.
She said that among those who helped were her sister, Karen Smith, a retired group vice president with Rite Aid, who became the society’s point person with Northwest.
Her son, Carl, a mechanical engineer with Stantec Corp., visited the site with an electrical engineer to review the building.
“We had a few blessings,” Shilling said. “The right people at the right time.”
Morgan and Shilling also thanked society member Deb Huffman who stepped up with her experience in grant writing and fundraising, along with members who are artists, writers, photographers and more.
“I think we’ve been given quite a skill set,” Shilling said.
Morgan said that although the idea of the society taking on the imposing project seemed laughable at first, the more they did their homework, the more it seemed possible.
But the group knows that having the keys to the building handed over to them isn’t the end of the work, but the beginning.
“We definitely will need money,” Morgan said. “We need people to support us.”
She said that in the months since the historical society announced it plans, people in the community have offered their encouragement, support and donations.
“We got the building, now we need the help,” she said.
The first community project will be the society’s participation in New Bethlehem’s Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, June 25. The bank building will be one of the stops on the passport promotion that day.
Also in the works is a quilt show at the bank on Sept. 17-19, in conjunction with the town’s Peanut Butter Festival.
Morgan is also looking ahead to hosting musical programs, holiday events and more at the site.
Other work will include the continuation of efforts to get local businesses to sign on for a tax credit program in which the businesses can earmark taxes that they already pay to the society rather than sending the money to Harrisburg. Funds from the campaign will be used to restore the clock tower.
“If the businesses will get behind us, the money stays here,” Morgan explained. “It’s just a win-win. You have to pay your taxes anyway, and you can help out your community.”
“And people want to hear the bell ring again,” she added.
Morgan said support from individuals is also welcome, as the group hopes to give back to the community with the events it holds, the displays it offers and by providing a space for community groups to meet.
“I want it to be a place that uplifts the community,” Morgan said. “I don’t see it as just a museum.”
Despite all the support they’ve received over the year, as well as all the books they’ve produced and the historical programs they’ve held, the acquisition of the bank gives the group something it has never had.
“We finally have a home,” Morgan said, looking around the stately old bank building. “And what better home can you have in New Bethlehem?”